Zelenskyy expresses frustration over stalled ceasefire talks after Putin-Trump meeting in phone call with PM Modi, says India ready to signal to Russia during the SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, on Saturday. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

Now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted details about the conversation on X. Zelenskyy said that he informed PM Modi about his talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. He called it “a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace.” Zelenskyy said that at the Washington meeting, Ukraine had reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia.

Significantly, he expressed frustration that the ceasefire deal with Russia has not progressed at all after Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska. He said that Russia has continued attacking Ukraine even after the meeting.

He said, “Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that he and PM Modi coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, adding that India could play a pivotal role at the summit in signalling to Russia the need for de-escalation. He said, “The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire. India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit.”

Beyond the conflict, Zelenskyy highlighted discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between Ukraine and India, including preparations for high-level visits and a joint intergovernmental commission meeting to unlock untapped potential. He stated, “We also discussed our bilateral relations, preparations for exchange of visits, and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. There is potential we can realize. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future.”