Zelenskyy says he will lobby for the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump if USA gives Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that Ukraine would nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he supplies long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and brokers a ceasefire with Moscow.

“If Trump gives the Ukrainian people the chance for such a ceasefire, then yes, he should be nominated,” Zelenskyy stated during a press briefing. “We will nominate him on behalf of Ukraine.”

Ukraine has been repeatedly pleading for US Tomahawks, which boast a 1,500 km range to strike deep into Russian territory, including Siberia, ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started. The Biden administration had rejected the requests.

Zelenskyy, who was himself nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, had been saying that the Tomahawks would “sober the Russians up a bit, bringing them to the negotiating table.”

The US President, who has been repeatedly declaring that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize because he has “ended seven wars”, has hinted that the US can consider sending those missiles if it can get some assurances on their usage.

“I sort of made a decision pretty much. But I think I want to find out what they’re doing with them, where they’re sending them, I guess. I have to ask that question,” Trump stated on Monday.

Zelenskyy claimed that they have reduced Russia’s gasoline production by 20% with their recent strikes on Russia’s oil facilities, and that they have made Russia import gasoline.

Trump is so keen on getting the Nobel Peace Prize that he is reported to have called the Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg in July this year, asking about his prospects of winning it, Politico had reported in August.

Russia, in the meantime, has stated that the USA supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine will be considered a major escalation.