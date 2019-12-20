Anti-CAA riots: Muslim mob led by Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat that attacked a police van carried ‘Jai Bheem’ flags

A Muslim mob protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act went violent in Jignesh Mevani’s Vadgam constituency and had blocked the Chhapi-Palanpur highway. The anti-CAA mob had turned violent and attacked a police van and shook the van in one of the most terrifying visuals that emerged from Gujarat. This is the same place where Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was leading the protests. He had even referred to this hooliganism as ‘way to go’. A new set of visuals have now emerged that shows the hooliganism from various different angles.

#WATCH Gujarat: Shots from different angles of Banaskantha protest yesterday, where protesters attacked a Police jeep. FIR has been registered against 3022 people, of which 22 people have been identified. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/k5jmLYOz26 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

In the visuals that emerged, one can see that the elements in the crowd seem to be holding a blue-ish flag.

The blue-ish flags were visible in several other frames in the video of the anti-CAA riots shared by Congress Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani himself as well.

The blue flags that one can see several Muslims carrying here is that of ‘Jai Bheem’.

Jai Bhim is a greeting used by followers of Ambedkarism. Jai Bhim literally means “Victory to Bhim” referring to B. R. Ambedkar. Jai Bhim is also used as a slogan by some political parties like the BSP.

One recalls when in 2016, Mayawati, the BSP supremo had asked Dalits to raise the ‘Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat’ slogan instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

OpIndia could not verify whether these flags were being held by functionaries of any political party or average Muslims who were a part of the mob.

However, it is pertinent to note here that the Left has often tried to peddle the bogey of Dalit-Muslim unity in order to create a divide in the Hindu community. The narrative often is that Dalits and Muslims have been equally oppressed by Hindus in India. However fallacious that argument is, it has been a tool in the hands of Islamists and political parties that stand to gain with fissures in the Hindu community.

The current protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been fuelled by several political parties including Congress and SP. In the Sambhal anti-CAA riots, SP lawmaker has been arrested whereas for the riots in Ahmedabad, where a Muslim mob went on a rampage, a Congress Corporator has been arrested.