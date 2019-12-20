Friday, December 20, 2019
Home News Reports Anti-CAA riots: Muslim mob led by Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat that attacked a police van carried ‘Jai Bheem’ flags
News Reports

Anti-CAA riots: Muslim mob led by Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat that attacked a police van carried ‘Jai Bheem’ flags

Jai Bhim is a greeting used by followers of Ambedkarism. Jai Bhim literally means "Victory to Bhim" referring to B. R. Ambedkar. Jai Bhim is also used as a slogan by some political parties like the BSP.

OpIndia Staff
Anti-CAA riots: Muslim mob led by Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat that attacked a police van carried ‘Jai Bheem’ flags
Jai Bheem flags at Gujarat anti-CAA riots
Engagements143

A Muslim mob protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act went violent in Jignesh Mevani’s Vadgam constituency and had blocked the Chhapi-Palanpur highway. The anti-CAA mob had turned violent and attacked a police van and shook the van in one of the most terrifying visuals that emerged from Gujarat. This is the same place where Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was leading the protests. He had even referred to this hooliganism as ‘way to go’. A new set of visuals have now emerged that shows the hooliganism from various different angles.

In the visuals that emerged, one can see that the elements in the crowd seem to be holding a blue-ish flag.

Blue flag seen in the Muslim mob

- Ad - - article resumes -

The blue-ish flags were visible in several other frames in the video of the anti-CAA riots shared by Congress Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani himself as well.

Blue flags in Muslim mob

Blue flags in Muslim mob

The blue flags that one can see several Muslims carrying here is that of ‘Jai Bheem’.

Jai Bheem flag

Jai Bhim is a greeting used by followers of Ambedkarism. Jai Bhim literally means “Victory to Bhim” referring to B. R. Ambedkar. Jai Bhim is also used as a slogan by some political parties like the BSP.

One recalls when in 2016, Mayawati, the BSP supremo had asked Dalits to raise the ‘Jai Bhim-Jai Bharat’ slogan instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Read: 25 crimes that prove that the Dalit-Muslim unity is nothing but a farce

OpIndia could not verify whether these flags were being held by functionaries of any political party or average Muslims who were a part of the mob.

However, it is pertinent to note here that the Left has often tried to peddle the bogey of Dalit-Muslim unity in order to create a divide in the Hindu community. The narrative often is that Dalits and Muslims have been equally oppressed by Hindus in India. However fallacious that argument is, it has been a tool in the hands of Islamists and political parties that stand to gain with fissures in the Hindu community.

Read: Khilafat 2.0: How Useful Idiots in the media and political parties were fooled by Jamia students associated with the ‘blood brother’ of a banned Radical Islamic outfit

The current protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been fuelled by several political parties including Congress and SP. In the Sambhal anti-CAA riots, SP lawmaker has been arrested whereas for the riots in Ahmedabad, where a Muslim mob went on a rampage, a Congress Corporator has been arrested.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQs and their answers

OpIndia Staff -
Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQ and their answers
With many spreading canards and misinformation regarding CAA, the Modi govt has released an FAQ that dispels myths
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,448FansLike
205,741FollowersFollow
133,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com