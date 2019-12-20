The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against several accused persons including Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan for indulging in violent protests in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. Burq is the sitting MP from Sambhal.

Reportedly, over 250 unnamed persons have been booked for violent protests in Sambhal district. At least 30 people have been arrested in connection with the anti-CAA protest violence in the district.

As per reports, over 3000 people have been named in FIRs by UP Police for violence and riots. Mobile internet service has been suspended in over several districts in the state.

On Thursday, Sambhal, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party, witnessed a large-scale protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act as four buses of UPSRTC and six police vehicles were vandalised by protesters who also hurled stones at security personnel and media persons.

Sambhal SP Yamuna Prasad had said that the protest was called by Samajwadi and most of the rioters were SP workers. DM AK Singh said that the internet services had been suspended again in the district till December 21 morning.

Pre-empting largescale violence in the state, the Uttar Pradesh administration had imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people. However, violent protests occurred in many parts of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act.