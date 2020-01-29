In a blog which has gone viral on social media, a woman by the name Anubha Sinha has alleged that ‘comedians’ Kunal Kamra and #MeToo accused Utsav Chakraborty used to make fake Twitter IDs to harass other fellow women comedians. In a blog titled “When Kunal Kamra was unheard of, fat, unfunny and would harass female stand up comics by making fake twitter accounts” Sinha says that she overheard Kamra say that Chakraborty and himself would make fake accounts on Twitter to harass female standup comedians.

Sinha talks about an incident from 2016 when she was in Mumbai where she spotted Kamra for the first time. She says that when she was in the green room getting ready for the set, she was pretending to listen to music to avoid interaction when she overheard Kamra talk about his weight loss journey.

“Kunal Kamra started talking about this weight loss process and how he would make fake twitter account to harass female stand up comics to the other 2 male stand up comics. He explicitly mentioned how he and Utsav Chakraborty would make fake twitter accounts and harass female stand up comics regularly, many times even of ones they were performing with. He joked how he had mocked a gay female stand up comic about her sexuality,” Sinha says in her post.

When #MeToo allegations surfaced against Chakraborty in October 2018, Kamra had admitted that he knew about Chakraborty’s harassment incidents and claimed that he had even confronted him.

We need to evolve now, right this moment… My apology to @AGirlOfHerWords pic.twitter.com/A2WJQuJGRK — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 5, 2018

Sinha further says that she did not write about it earlier but after Kamra heckled Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight on Tuesday, she decided to write about it.

Kamra displayed his deranged behaviour on a Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight on Tuesday when he heckled Goswami and posted the video online. Following his behaviour, which could pose a security threat, he has been put on a No Fly List for six months by Indigo while Air India and SpiceJet, too, have suspended him from flying with them.