Friday, January 24, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani Sikh politician forced to flee country after threats by Islamist fundamentalists, says minorities there are under constant threat
News Reports

Pakistani Sikh politician forced to flee country after threats by Islamist fundamentalists, says minorities there are under constant threat

Sikh leader Radesh Singh Tony had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 general elections in Pakistan. He is a human rights activist and chairman of the Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation.

OpIndia Staff
Sikh Politician, Radesh Singh Tony, forced to flee Pakistan after being threatened by Islamists
Radesh Singh Tony (Photo Credits: Dawn)
Engagements94

A Pakistani politician, Radesh Singh Tony, has reportedly fled from Pakistan with his family, after being hounded by radical Islamists. On Wednesday, he shared a video stating that his life was under threat and he did what he could to protect his children and family.

Tony had also appealed to the Sikh community abroad to help him rehabilitate to a ‘safe place’. Tony is the Chairman of the Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation and a human rights activist from Kyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had also unsuccessfully contested the general elections in Pakistan in 2018 as an independent candidate.

The story only received media attention after SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa came out in support of the Pakistani politician. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has also tweeted asking the Pakistani government to ensure Tony’s safety. He urged the government to take “immediate steps” for his protection, given that several members of the Sikh community have been persecuted in recent times.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Tony has stated that religious minorities in Pakistan, Sikhs, Hindus and Christians are living under constant threats as Islamist fundamentalists enjoy government support there.

Tony had reportedly been a vocal critic of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) government. He was earlier threatened by Islamic fundamentalists and assaulted by two unknown men. As such, Tony was compelled to leave Twitter for a while and migrated to Lahore from Peshawar with his wife and three children, leaving business and property behind. The Pakistani politician was a minority councillor from Kyber Pakhtunkhwa before unsuccessfully contesting for the national assembly as an independent candidate.

Read: Days after Nankana Sahib siege in Pakistan, Sikh man Ravinder Singh murdered in broad daylight

This is not the first time that a prominent member of the Sikh community has been intimidated by radical Islamists in Pakistan. Last year, Baldev Singh, a former member of Imran Khan’s cabinet, had sought asylum in India, owing to ill-treatment. Another Sikh leader, Charanjit Singh was gunned down in Peshawar in May 2018. Recently, the Holy Shrine of Nankana Sahib was attacked by Islamic radicals after the case of forced-conversion of a minor Sikh girl, Jagjeet Kaur.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Pakistan news, Pakistan currency, Pakistan capital

Big Story

Former journalist declares views of owner of Healthzone ‘Islamophobia’, asks Muslims to boycott chain of gyms and beauty parlours

OpIndia Staff -
Former journalist declares views of owner of Healthzone 'Islamophobia', asks Muslims to boycott chain of gyms and beauty parlours
Irene Akbar, a former journalist at The Indian Express, is leading the charge against Sachin Sahni for his pro-CAA stand.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Jaaved Jaaferi dangerous place

Actor Javed Jaaferi spreads fake news by Pakistani website claiming India has become the most dangerous place to live

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Richa Chadha, women are not rehabs for angry, entitled men

Editorial Desk -
Kangana Ranaut stated that Indira Jaising should be made to live with Nirbhaya's rapists for some days

Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s befitting reply to Indira Jaising’s ‘forgiveness’ advice to Nirbhaya’s mother

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Anupam Kher gives a befitting reply to a troll, who unfortunately was Naseeruddin Shah

OpIndia Staff -

“We are from that community which can destroy any country if we feel like”: Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan during anti-CAA speech

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets 2011 Azad Maidan riot perpetrators Raza Academy and other Muslim organisation leaders over CAA and NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,607FansLike
223,817FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com