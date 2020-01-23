House of a 20-year-old Chumki Khatun was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.

As per reports, Khatun worked with an NGO on contract where it was training rural women to smartphones effectively. As part of her training, Khatun collected some general data. This fuelled the rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, the police has denied that the incident was linked to NRC. Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer Soumajit Barua told news agency PTI that the police didn’t find any link to the NRC. The police has now initiated investigation and the situation is under control.

Read: West Bengal: TMC govt led by Mamata Banerjee to bring anti-CAA resolution in state assembly on January 27

- Ad - - article resumes -

Earlier yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an anti-CAA, NRC rally in Darjeeling and assured people of West Bengal that there is “no need to worry” about the NRC.