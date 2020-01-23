Thursday, January 23, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Mob sets woman's house on fire over rumours that she was collecting NRC data
News Reports

West Bengal: Mob sets woman’s house on fire over rumours that she was collecting NRC data

Earlier yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an anti-CAA, NRC rally in Darjeeling and assured people of West Bengal that there is "no need to worry" about the NRC. 

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal woman's house set on fire over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC (representational image: NewsNation.in) (PTI12_27_2018_000199B)
Engagements32

House of a 20-year-old Chumki Khatun was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum over rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. Chumki Khatun and her family are currently under police protection. The incident happened in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area.

As per reports, Khatun worked with an NGO on contract where it was training rural women to smartphones effectively. As part of her training, Khatun collected some general data. This fuelled the rumours that she was collecting data for NRC. However, the police has denied that the incident was linked to NRC. Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer Soumajit Barua told news agency PTI that the police didn’t find any link to the NRC. The police has now initiated investigation and the situation is under control.

Read: West Bengal: TMC govt led by Mamata Banerjee to bring anti-CAA resolution in state assembly on January 27

- Ad - - article resumes -

Earlier yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an anti-CAA, NRC rally in Darjeeling and assured people of West Bengal that there is “no need to worry” about the NRC.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time

OpIndia Staff -
As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,498FansLike
223,308FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com