Taking a cue from the Left Front ruled Kerala and the Congress-led Punjab government, the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the state assembly on January 27.

According to reports a special session of the West Bengal assembly will be convened on January 27 during which the anti-CAA resolution will be adopted around 2 pm. TMC supremo has urged all political parties to support the anti-CAA resolution.

West Bengal government to bring Anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly at 2 pm on 27th January. This resolution will be brought in a special assembly session. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/MbEI0fVq3e — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

This development comes on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre won’t take back the citizenship law however hard the opposition might protest. Addressing a pro-CAA rally at Lucknow, the Home Minister challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and others to hold an open debate with him on the new legislation.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue to rage with Opposition-ruled state assemblies passing resolutions against the amended citizenship law. Earlier, Kerala and then the Congress-led government in Punjab had on January 17 passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

Notably, while Congress fear-mongers and refuses to implement CAA in states, Congress veteran leader Kapil Sibal burst the bubble on Saturday asserting that the refusal to implement CAA by States would be unconstitutional. Kapil Sibal said that CAA is national legislation and no state can go about saying that it will not implement CAA. He also stressed on the importance of not scoring political brownies.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC strongly. West Bengal has also seen great violence in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA in both houses of the Parliament. The Chief Minister of West Bengal has also taken to raising unconventional slogans during her rallies opposing the CAA, the most prominent among which goes something like “Kaa Kaa Chi Chi, CHi Chi Chi Chi.”

Contrary to Mamata Banerjee, who always appears consumed by rage when she speaks of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 22, had also mocked the Chief Minister of Bengal for her opposition to the CAA. Narendra Modi said, “She earlier wanted the government to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh, she also wanted to help Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. What has happened to you now? Once the Army was doing a regular drill in Bengal. Didi claimed Modi’s Sena had invaded Bengal.”