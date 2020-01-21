Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Home Politics West Bengal: TMC govt led by Mamata Banerjee to bring anti-CAA resolution in state assembly on January 27
News ReportsPolitics

West Bengal: TMC govt led by Mamata Banerjee to bring anti-CAA resolution in state assembly on January 27

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC strongly. West Bengal has also seen great violence in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA in both houses of the Parliament.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee, Courtesy: manoramaonline.com
Engagements29

Taking a cue from the Left Front ruled Kerala and the Congress-led Punjab government, the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the state assembly on January 27.

According to reports a special session of the West Bengal assembly will be convened on January 27 during which the anti-CAA resolution will be adopted around 2 pm. TMC supremo has urged all political parties to support the anti-CAA resolution.

This development comes on the day when Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre won’t take back the citizenship law however hard the opposition might protest. Addressing a pro-CAA rally at Lucknow, the Home Minister challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and others to hold an open debate with him on the new legislation.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue to rage with Opposition-ruled state assemblies passing resolutions against the amended citizenship law. Earlier, Kerala and then the Congress-led government in Punjab had on January 17 passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly.

Notably, while Congress fear-mongers and refuses to implement CAA in states, Congress veteran leader Kapil Sibal burst the bubble on Saturday asserting that the refusal to implement CAA by States would be unconstitutional. Kapil Sibal said that CAA is national legislation and no state can go about saying that it will not implement CAA. He also stressed on the importance of not scoring political brownies.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC strongly. West Bengal has also seen great violence in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA in both houses of the Parliament. The Chief Minister of West Bengal has also taken to raising unconventional slogans during her rallies opposing the CAA, the most prominent among which goes something like “Kaa Kaa Chi Chi, CHi Chi Chi Chi.”

Contrary to Mamata Banerjee, who always appears consumed by rage when she speaks of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressing a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 22, had also mocked the Chief Minister of Bengal for her opposition to the CAA. Narendra Modi said, “She earlier wanted the government to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh, she also wanted to help Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. What has happened to you now? Once the Army was doing a regular drill in Bengal. Didi claimed Modi’s Sena had invaded Bengal.”

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Two The Quint journalists, one accused in MeToo and for another for abetment of suicide, win Ramnath Goenka award

OpIndia Staff -
The winners of the Ramnath Goenka Awards for excellence in journalism were declared on Monday.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

Saba Naqvi mirrors Jihadis, insinuates that re-settling Kashmiri Pandits in the valley is a part of the ‘Hinduisation’ project

OpIndia Staff -
Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

OpIndia Staff -
If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

If you believe Google Trends, BJP has an advantage over AAP in Delhi: Here is how

Abhishek Banerjee -
The biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn't give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Biggest takeaway from Saif Ali Khan interview on Tanhaji: He doesn’t give a damn about politics, he only cares about his career

Editorial Desk -

Sting video exposes propaganda behind Shaheen Bagh protests, organiser Sharjeel Imam from JNU confesses protest was carried out to attract ‘Western media’

OpIndia Staff -

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
shaahen bagh kashmiri pandits

Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters clash with Kashmiri Pandits on the 30th anniversary of the Genocide

OpIndia Staff -

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,238FansLike
222,771FollowersFollow
161,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com