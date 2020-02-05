Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Suri on Wednesday made a statement in parliament in a written reply saying that there were 183 incidents of flying drones that were reported near border areas. However, the time period was not specified.

183 incidents of drones flying in border areas of the country reported: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2020

“As per information received, 183 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders”, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

He showed a concern saying that all the security agencies need to buy anti-drone technology as per their requirement.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- Pakistan’s ISI using drones to deliver weapons for Khalistani groups, Amrinder Singh cautions central govt

“All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirement,” He said.

The Union Minister said that the Indian Air Force is the main in charge of airspace control and trains several security agencies and police of states and all union territories against the threat from drones and anti-drone measures.

Last month, the aviation ministry had given an 18-day registration period to all drone users in India. A total of 20,531 users registered their drones with the Aviation Ministry.