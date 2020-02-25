Injured during Delhi riots, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu

In a viral video, the body of a Hindu activist, Vinod, could be seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri in northeast Delhi during the riots. The violent Muslim mob could also be heard shouting “Nara e Taqbeer” and “Allahu Akbar”.

Same incident. different angle.

What happened after “Naare e takbeer, Allah hu akbar”, listen to this 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/zlxKfAyM9o — Shash (@pokershash) February 25, 2020

The 42-year old reportedly died after succumbing to injuries in front of his son Monu. The child was also injured in the attack. In another video, the cameraman said, “Muslims have a sent a body of our Hindu brother in the lane number 1 of Brahmapuri with a message that we are going to send such bodies all night long.”

Read: Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

- Ad - - article resumes -

The chilling video also had a man trying to wake up Vinod, hoping that he was breathing. But, he could not be revived.

A Head Constable by the name of Ratan Lal also died yesterday in the violent clash between Pro-CAA demonstrators and radical Anti-CAA rioters. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Days after opening the Noida-Faridabad road, a group of 500 Muslim women blocked Road No.66 near Jaffrabad Metro Station that connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

After BJP Politician Kapil Mishra led a Pro-CAA rally to the protest site, they were hurled with stones in Maujpur. Violence spread like a wildfire to other parts of North-East Delhi such as Chandpur.

Read: Head Constable Ratan Lal dies as Islamists protesting against CAA pelt stones during anti-CAA riots in Delhi

Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter was identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, while the left-liberal jamaat kept on shifting the blame on Bhagwa terror.

A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the riots in Delhi’s Maujpur area.