Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Injured in stone pelting by Muslim mob in Delhi's Brahmapuri, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu

In another video, the cameraman said, "Muslims have a sent a body of our Hindu brother in the lane number 1 of Brahmapuri with a message that we are going to send such bodies all night long.

OpIndia Staff
Injured during Delhi riots, Hindu activist breathed his last in front of his injured son Monu
In a viral video, the body of a Hindu activist, Vinod, could be seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri in northeast Delhi during the riots. The violent Muslim mob could also be heard shouting “Nara e Taqbeer” and “Allahu Akbar”.

The 42-year old reportedly died after succumbing to injuries in front of his son Monu. The child was also injured in the attack. In another video, the cameraman said, “Muslims have a sent a body of our Hindu brother in the lane number 1 of Brahmapuri with a message that we are going to send such bodies all night long.”

Read: Delhi anti-CAA riots: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Hindu man killed by a Muslim mob in Brahmapuri

The chilling video also had a man trying to wake up Vinod, hoping that he was breathing. But, he could not be revived.

A Head Constable by the name of Ratan Lal also died yesterday in the violent clash between Pro-CAA demonstrators and radical Anti-CAA rioters. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Days after opening the Noida-Faridabad road, a group of 500 Muslim women blocked Road No.66 near Jaffrabad Metro Station that connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

After BJP Politician Kapil Mishra led a Pro-CAA rally to the protest site, they were hurled with stones in  Maujpur. Violence spread like a wildfire to other parts of North-East Delhi such as Chandpur.

Read: Head Constable Ratan Lal dies as Islamists protesting against CAA pelt stones during anti-CAA riots in Delhi

Amidst the riots, a video of a man opening fire at the police, and one policeman bravely standing in his way emerged. The shooter was identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, while the left-liberal jamaat kept on shifting the blame on Bhagwa terror.

A JK24 news channel journalist named Akash Napa has been shot while covering the riots in Delhi’s Maujpur area.

