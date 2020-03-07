Saturday, March 7, 2020
A sinister design of the left-liberals to defame the Hindu culture is clearly visible from the manner in which these so-called Islamists, left-wing propagandist supported by 'secular' media outfits portray Hindu festivals in a bad light while conveniently ignoring the transgressions caused by celebrations of festivals of other religions.

Islamists and Leftist trolls resort to Hinduphobia, says Hindu festival is celebrated to 'molest' women
Holi celebrations
As people of indigenous faiths of the country are eager to welcome the auspicious festival of colours – Holi, the left-liberals ganged up with Islamists to indulge in their usual antics of blatant Hinduphobia and bashing of the Hindu festival.

The Islamists and their ideological comrades, having the dubious distinction of maligning Hindu festivals while ignoring over the uncomfortable truths about the festivals of other religions, on Friday decided to mock Hindu festival of Holi by claiming it as a festival against women as they alleged that Hindu men molest and sexually harass women during Holi celebrations.

A social media user took to social media to make sexist comments on Hindu women by stating that women are molested all over the country in the name of Holi.

Tweet deriding Holi

A lady who goes by the name Mini Nair, who claims to be an author, said that Holi was terrifying for her as she found the festival discomforting back home in Kerala. Calling men as monsters, the ‘feminist’ Mini Nair claimed that men back in Kerala, who she refers to as ‘Monsters’ and ‘cannabis’ caused her discomfort by endless banging on the door.

Tweet deriding Holi

Another Hinduphobic social media user named Shachi Nelli took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that she does not play Holi as she was molested when she had participated in the festival in the past.

Nelli, while making claims went on foul mouth Hindu festival ‘Holi’ by stating that it sounded like a war cry to her.

Tweet deriding Holi

Opus of Ali, an Islamic troll and a rabid hatemonger on social media, too resorted to similar Hinduphobic tweets, stating that Holi was a festival of molestation. In a series of tweets, the radical Islamist stated that people should say no to molestation by saying no to Holi.

Tweet deriding Holi

In another tweet, Opus of Ali went on to make false claims on Hindus celebrating Holi, by insinuating that they sexually harassed women during Holi festivals.

Tweet deriding Holi

The most bizarre anti-Holi attack has come from an ultra-left group called ‘Baudhkaro’, who claims to be the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar’s teachings. In a song named “Tyohaar – The Anti-Holi song”, two left-wing radicals, out of which one is a PhD student from controversial left-wing university JNU, goes on to make incendiary comments claiming that Holi was a casteist festival which results in upper-caste Hindus sexually harassing women belonging to lower castes.

The pontification by liberals, joined by direct attacks on the Hindu customs and cultures by Islamists, is now a regular feature every time a person belonging to indigenous faith openly espouses his religious identity. These Hinduphobic sentiments often find resonance in the liberal-secular media, who waste no time to bash Hindus for celebrating our own festivals, by claiming that the festivals are regressive in nature.

However, the bashing of customs and traditions are only limited to Hindu festivals as liberals turn a blind eye when it comes to regressive practices of non-Hindu festivals. In fact, the liberals conceal all the vices of the non-indigenous culture of the country while they try and degenerate Hindu festivals.

As expected, the left-media had targetted the Holi celebrations last year too. The fake news website ‘The Quint’, in an attempt to malign the Hindu festival of colours, had proceeded to brand the Holi festival as an occasion used by kids to unleash terror on the streets.

Another notorious media outlet – Scroll known for its anti-Hindu inclinations had resorted to publishing a post sending those celebrating the festival of Holi on a guilt trip by pointing out the terrible water crisis gripping the country.

Perhaps the most offensive theories to vilify Holi was from the ultra-left wing rag – The Wire, which had come up with the semen filled balloons theory and carried a post that said, “The festival of Holi perpetuates rape culture”.

A sinister design of the left-liberals to defame the Hindu culture is clearly visible from the manner in which these so-called Islamists, left-wing propagandist supported by ‘secular’ media outfits portray Hindu festivals in a bad light while conveniently ignoring the transgressions caused by celebrations of festivals of other religions.

