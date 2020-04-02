The Nasik rural police have taken to Twitter to inform that a Muslim man, whose video of licking and wiping nose with a bunch of currency notes and calling Coronavirus a punishment by Allah was doing rounds on social media, has now been identified and is in police custody.

Lawful action has been taken against the accuse by Nashik Rural Police (Maharashtra) & he is in Police Custody.@invinciblearti@THEFACTGLOBAL#coronavirus https://t.co/Q6Zzga0HVo — NASHIK RURAL POLICE (@SPNashikRural) April 2, 2020

The video showed a Muslim man taking a bunch of currency notes and licking them with his tongue and wiping his nose with them. He says that the coronavirus has no treatment because it is sent by ‘Allah’, implying that he is going to pass those currency notes around, to spread the disease.

The Muslim man in the video uses few 500 denomination notes to wipe his nose and mouth as he looks into the camera and says: “There is no cure for a disease like corona because it is the punishment of Allah, for you people.”

Earlier in the day, it was seen that Islamists on TikTok had ‘welcomed’ the Chinese coronavirus to India. In videos posted by Islamists on the page, one can see them saying, “Welcome to India, coronavirus. To the ones who were asking for our NRC, my God (Allah)’s NRC is now being implemented. Now only He will decide who will stay and who will go.”

Many even took to the Chinese video-sharing app to extend their support to Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat.

Lies are also spread about Tablighi Jamaat. Some videos are going viral which claim that none of the Jamaati at Markaz in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus.

Some Islamists on TikTok even promised to continue their support for Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as Coronavirus hotspot, till the end of life.

Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin’s Markaz has emerged as the latest hot spot for coronavirus spread in India. As many as 1/3rd of total positive cases could be traced to the Markaz. The Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had mocked government orders of avoiding huge gatherings and insisted that people visit the mosques. He has been absconding since March 28. Over 2100 attendees including foreign Islamic preachers were found in the Markaz while hundreds of others had already reached other parts of the country. Many of these have tested positive.