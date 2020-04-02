Islamists on TikTok have ‘welcomed’ the Chinese coronavirus to India. In videos posted by Islamists on the page, one can see them saying, “Welcome to India, coronavirus. To the ones who were asking for our NRC, my God (Allah)’s NRC is now being implemented. Now only He will decide who will stay and who will go.”

The National Register for Citizens is a register of all Indians irrespective of religion whose creation is mandated by the 2003 Amendment of the Citizenship Act, 1955. While the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in December 2019, the NRC is not yet prescribed by the ministry even in draft from. However, the propagandists have used it to fear-monger to claim that the NRC will exclude Muslims of India and hence there have been widespread protests across India, many of which have turned violent.

Many even had ‘No NRC’ in their images while they all shared the same audio.

Many even took to the Chinese video sharing app to extend their support to Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat.

Lies are also spread about Tablighi Jamaat. Some videos are going viral which claim that none of the Jamaati at Markaz in Nizamuddin were tested positive for coronavirus.

Some Islamists on TikTok even promised to continue their support for Nizamuddin Markaz, which has emerged as Coronavirus hotspot, till end of life.

And their hate for PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.

In addition to these videos, there is another video doing rounds that shows a Muslim man taking a bunch of currency notes and using them to lick his tongue and wiping his nose with them. He says that the coronavirus has no treatment because it is sent by ‘Allah’, implying that he is going to pass those currency notes around, to spread the disease.

Soch le, bhai, black ka white karne ke chakkar kaheen ye waale note haath na chadh jayen?pic.twitter.com/Zao25ujlID https://t.co/JrbE1K4qT7 — Just Stay IndooRatty (@YearOfRat) April 1, 2020

Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin’s Markaz has emerged as the latest hot spot for coronavirus spread in India. As many as 1/3rd of total positive cases could be traced to the markaz. The Jamaat chief Maulana Saad had mocked government orders of avoiding huge gatherings and insisted that people visit the mosques. He has been absconding since March 28. Over 2100 attendees including foreign Islamic preachers were found in the Markaz while hundreds others had already reached other parts of the country. Many of these have tested positive.