Thursday, April 2, 2020
Tablighi Jamaat’s Maulana Saad had mocked calls to close mosques amidst coronavirus lockdown, said mosque gathering would rather help Muslims

Dozens of coronavirus positive cases across country could be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat. While some have been traced, many are untraceable. Maulana Saad, himself, has been absconding.

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad gives provocative speech at Nizamuddin Markaz
A shocking audio clip from the Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged where the Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad can be heard mocking the government’s call to close mosques and other religious places in a bid to contain the spread of Chinese coronavirus.

The above audio was recorded at the Nizamuddin Markaz on 23 March, 2020, one day after the Janta Curfew was observed and a day before the country-wide lockdown was announced.

Maulana Saad while instigating Muslims gathered there to defy the lockdown orders says that this is the time to go to mosques. At around 5 minutes into the video, he says, “This is the time to fill the mosques. I have been saying this since beginning that this is the time to fill up the mosques. Do not come into the talks to empty the mosques. In fact, it is the time to increases the mosques.

At around 8 minute into the video, Saad says, “Those who have no faith in Allah, through these schemes and excuses of trying to save Muslims from the disease are trying to keep us away. They have found an excuse to keep Muslims away from coming here. They want to put this fear in the Muslims that those who gather in huge numbers can get infected. The disease will pass but the fear will not. This is a tactic to create fear amongst the Muslims and to end the love and brotherhood Muslims have amongst each other. This is a program created. This program is created against Muslims to make them appear ‘untouchables’. They think this is a good excuse to do this. There is no problem in staying away from those who have caught the infection. But Muslims should not meet Muslims? This is ‘jihalat‘.”

Amidst the sounds of coughing from the congregation, Maulana Saad continues, “This is the time to gather Muslims and come. Try and bring the followers of Allah closer to Allah.”

“This is not the time to leave mosques and disperse. Why did people believe that gathering in group will spread coronavirus? Why did people not believe that if we come together then Allah will send angels and with the help of angels the peace will return to the world,” Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin which has emerged as the latest hot spot for coronavirus infection had said while mocking the government’s calls to close mosques and other religious places to avoid huge gatherings.

At around 41 seconds into the video, Maulana Saad asks the Jamaatis gathered where will they run from death. Death is walking ahead of you. “Allah has kept death ahead of us in Quran. Death is in front of you. You can’t run from it. Hence keep your head cool at such time and listen to Allah,” he says. “If you run away at this time, then Allah will be angry,” Saad said.

He further instigates the Jamaatis to not listen to doctors. At around 3 minutes 30 seconds into the video, Maulana Saad says, “If you start listening to doctors and stop doing the namaaz and stop meeting people… yes, so you are sick, then pray to the 70,000 angels. Why are you not having faith in the angels? How will you be cured by taking medicines from doctor if you cannot be saved by the 70,000 angels? This is not the time to stay away and be afraid.”

The Delhi Police on Wednesday evacuated as many as 2,100 Muslims who were living inside the Nizamuddin Markez, many of whom were foreign nationals. The Islamic preachers had gathered for the three-day event in March. Dozens of coronavirus positive cases across country could be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat. While some have been traced, many are untraceable. Maulana Saad, himself, has been absconding.

Tablighi Jamaat's Maulana Saad had mocked calls to close mosques amidst coronavirus lockdown, said mosque gathering would rather help Muslims

