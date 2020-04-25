Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Actress Raveena Tandon starts fundraiser campaign for family of driver lynched in Palghar along...
News Reports
Updated:

Actress Raveena Tandon starts fundraiser campaign for family of driver lynched in Palghar along with Sadhus: Details

Uploading a video of the deceased driver Nilesh Telwade's mother, brother, wife and both daughters Raveena Tandon shared the link of a website where one can donate.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Actress Raveena Tandon appeals to help family of driver who was lynched along with the two Sadhus in Palghar
102

The brutal lynching of Swami Kalpvriksha Giri, Sushil Giriand their driver in Palghar, Maharashtra has shocked the nation out of its wits. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon started a fundraiser campaign and appealed all to extend help to the family of deceased Palghar lynching victim Nilesh Telwade.

Uploading a video of the deceased driver Nilesh Telwade’s mother, brother, wife and both daughters and sharing the link of a website where one can donate, Raveena Tandon tweeted: “A fundraiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with Hindu sadhus. He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family.”

Twentynine-year-old Nilesh, a driver by profession, was lynched along with two sadhus by a mob of over 200 people in Maharashtra”s Palghar last week. Nilesh Telwade’s untimely death has left his family including his wife and two little daughters in a helpless condition.

Palghar Sadhus lynched

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara and were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu.

Owing to the rumours child abduction and organ harvesting when the Maruti Eeco, the Two Sadhus were travelling in drove past Gadchinchle around 8 pm on April 16, the men of Gadchinchle, Divshi, Dabhadi, Talavli and Rudana were ready, with torchlights and bamboo sticks. The Eeco was stopped barely 1 km from Gadchinchle, at a lockdown barricade manned by guards from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, and turned back. It was then the wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

Horrifying visuals of the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold, had gone viral on the social media.

People of the Sadhu community say that this village is tribals dominated and most of them are Christians while some are Muslims. Some even say that the police, out of fear of the tribals, handed over the Sadhus to the mob which later beat up those Sadhus to death with sticks. Reportedly, when the tribals of a particular religion started beating up the Sadhus, the police did not intervene.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

IMCT chief writes strongly-worded letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary complaining of non-cooperation in Coronavirus inspection

OpIndia Staff -
IMCT alleged that the Chief Secretary had made media statements refusing to allow senior officials to accompany the team.
Read more
Opinions

Here is why it is necessary to call out the Muslim community after the Tablighi Jamaat fiasco

Nupur J Sharma -
After the Tablighi Jamaat event undermined India's fight against Coronavirus, the criticism not only of the Tablighi Jamaat, but the Muslim community, on the whole, has seen an unprecedented upswing.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: UP CM Yogi Adityanath bans public gatherings in the state till June 30

OpIndia Staff -
"The chief minister has directed officers that no public gatherings be allowed till June 30," UP CM's office said
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Here is the list of clarifications issued by the Home Ministry regarding the relaxation to open shops selling non-essential items

OpIndia Staff -
After MHA allowed to open shops selling non-essential items, a series of clarifications were issued due to confusion created by the order
Read more
News Reports

Actress Raveena Tandon starts fundraiser campaign for family of driver lynched in Palghar along with Sadhus: Details

OpIndia Staff -
He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family, Raveena Tandon said in her appeal
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,062FansLike
302,076FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com