Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports After Bengaluru, another probable sonic boom creates panic among residents of Tirupur city
News Reports
Updated:

After Bengaluru, another probable sonic boom creates panic among residents of Tirupur city

The locals speculated that the sound may be caused due to an explosion. It rocked a 20 square kilometer radius.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sonic boom Courtesy: Idrw
174

A thunderous mysterious sound wave was heard in Tirupur city in Tamil Nadu that created panic among the citizens and the surrounding areas including Dharapuram and Kundadam in the district 10:40 am on Thursday morning.

The locals speculated that the sound may be caused due to an explosion. It rocked a 20 square kilometer radius.

Tirupur District Superintendent of police Disha Mittal said, “I too heard a deafening sound around 10.30 am. But could not comprehend the origin of the noise. It could be a fighter plane from Sulur Airbase.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While speaking to The New Indian express, Tamil Nadu science forum coordinator A Eswaran said that they had heard a similar sound last year around September. He added, “At that time, a contractor had detonated a mild explosive to break the rocks inside the quarry in the areas near Sivan Malai in Kangeyam. But the sound was too heavy this time. None of us was able to find the source of the origin this time. Since no quarries are operated, it is difficult to find the reason.”

He explained, “I believe this could be due to the sonic boom caused by any fighter plane from Sulur Airbase near Coimbatore. This happens, when a plane travels farther than the speed of sound, creating shockwaves in the atmosphere and could be misunderstood by locals.”

Tirupur District Majistrate K Vijaya Karthikeyan took to twitter asserting that the sound was a most probably a sonic boom caused by a supersonic aircraft. He wrote, “The loud sound that was heard today morning across various parts of Tirupur was most likely a Sonic boom caused by a Supersonic Aircraft. Kindly do not panic or spread rumors!”

Similar sound heard in Bengaluru earlier

A similar tumultuous sound was heard in Bangaluru that was later discovered as caused by an IAF fighter jet triggering a sonic boom. Several people also said that it was created by a Mirage 2000, and informed that the jets have been flying over the area.

Sonic Boom

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The sonic boom is the sound that is created when an object moves faster than the speed of the sound. When a supersonic jet accelerates and crosses the speed of the sound, it creates shock waves, which creates a very loud boom noise. The shock waves also cause windows and other objects in the vicinity to the shack, which can be a frightening experience, and due to which people may mistake it for an earthquake.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

After Bengaluru, another probable sonic boom creates panic among residents of Tirupur city

OpIndia Staff -
Tirupur District Majistrate K Vijaya Karthikeyan tweeted that the sound was a most probably a sonic boom caused by a supersonic aircraft
Read more
News Reports

Key witness in Mumbai terror attack case who had identified Ajmal Kasab and survived his bullets dies in Thane

OpIndia Staff -
Harishchandra Shivardhankar had confronted Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail during Mumbai attacks and was hit by two bullets
Read more
News Reports

After Chattisgarh, youth Congress leader in Indore files complaint against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga for calling Rajiv Gandhi “father of mob lynching”

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Bagga responds in his own unique style: "I apologies for saying Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer actually RAJIV GANDHI IS MASS MURDERER"
Read more
Opinions

As West Bengal is ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a long term sustainable plan is required to help South Bengal

Santanu Chakraborty -
South Bengal still stranded without food and shelter as West Bengal government messes up relief and rescue after Cyclone Amphan.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh government to sign MoUs with industry associations to generate 9.5 lakh jobs for migrant workers

OpIndia Staff -
The IIA will be arranging employment for 5 lakh workers and NAREDCO for 2.5 lakh workers in UP, while CII will generate 2 lakh jobs
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more

Connect with us

228,379FansLike
353,344FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com