After Bengaluru, another probable sonic boom creates panic among residents of Tirupur city

A thunderous mysterious sound wave was heard in Tirupur city in Tamil Nadu that created panic among the citizens and the surrounding areas including Dharapuram and Kundadam in the district 10:40 am on Thursday morning.

The locals speculated that the sound may be caused due to an explosion. It rocked a 20 square kilometer radius.

Tirupur District Superintendent of police Disha Mittal said, “I too heard a deafening sound around 10.30 am. But could not comprehend the origin of the noise. It could be a fighter plane from Sulur Airbase.”

While speaking to The New Indian express, Tamil Nadu science forum coordinator A Eswaran said that they had heard a similar sound last year around September. He added, “At that time, a contractor had detonated a mild explosive to break the rocks inside the quarry in the areas near Sivan Malai in Kangeyam. But the sound was too heavy this time. None of us was able to find the source of the origin this time. Since no quarries are operated, it is difficult to find the reason.”

He explained, “I believe this could be due to the sonic boom caused by any fighter plane from Sulur Airbase near Coimbatore. This happens, when a plane travels farther than the speed of sound, creating shockwaves in the atmosphere and could be misunderstood by locals.”

Tirupur District Majistrate K Vijaya Karthikeyan took to twitter asserting that the sound was a most probably a sonic boom caused by a supersonic aircraft. He wrote, “The loud sound that was heard today morning across various parts of Tirupur was most likely a Sonic boom caused by a Supersonic Aircraft. Kindly do not panic or spread rumors!”

The loud Sound that was heard today morning across various parts of #Tiruppur was most likely a #SonicBoom caused by a Supersonic Aircraft. Kindly do not panic or SPREAD RUMOURS ! — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) May 28, 2020

Similar sound heard in Bengaluru earlier

A similar tumultuous sound was heard in Bangaluru that was later discovered as caused by an IAF fighter jet triggering a sonic boom. Several people also said that it was created by a Mirage 2000, and informed that the jets have been flying over the area.

Sonic Boom

The sonic boom is the sound that is created when an object moves faster than the speed of the sound. When a supersonic jet accelerates and crosses the speed of the sound, it creates shock waves, which creates a very loud boom noise. The shock waves also cause windows and other objects in the vicinity to the shack, which can be a frightening experience, and due to which people may mistake it for an earthquake.