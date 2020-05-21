Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi recalls ‘buses’ sent to Uttar Pradesh for migrants

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has now recalled the ‘buses’ she had sent for migrants in Uttar Pradesh after blaming Yogi Adityanath government of ‘playing politics’. The decision was taken on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that they could not risk the lives of migrants by letting buses which are unfit to ply to transport them.

Congress claimed that they had about 900 buses ready at the UP border, waiting for permission from UP government to enter to take migrants to their hometowns but the partial list of these buses included ambulances, private vehicles as well as auto rickshaws. Later the bus drivers who were arranged for by the Congress in Rajasthan chanted anti-Congress slogans over stale food served to them.

The political slugfest turned ugly after UP government and Congress indulged in FIR war. UP Police booked Priyanka Gandhi’s adie Sandeep Singh and Congress UP chief Ajay Lallu for forgery and cheating. After that, Rajasthan Police filed a retaliatory FIR against UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Later on Tuesday, Lallu was arrested by Agra Police for sitting on a dharna amid coronavirus lockdown.

Congress’ Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh called out her party’s bluff and praised Yogi Adityanath for handling the migrant crisis in state amid coronavirus crisis. She was later suspended from Congress.