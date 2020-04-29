Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Updated:

Watch: National Minorities Commission Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi slams Zafarul Islam’s statements, says Indian Muslims are safe and free

Rizvi also stated that Zafarul Islam should remember that despite vehement opposition from an Islamic nation like Pakistan, many Arab nations have honoured our PM Modi with the highest civilian awards of their countries.

Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, the chairman of national minorities commission says the statements by Delhi minorities commission chairman are divisive and action should be taken against him
Representational image picture courtesy: ANI
1

National Commission of Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi slammed Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam for his remarks against India which claimed that Muslims in India are treated badly.

Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said that Indian Muslims and Muslims in foreign countries know that Muslims in India are happy and living with dignity and honour. There’s no Islamophobia in India.

The National Commission of Minorities chairman said, “Muslim consider India as heaven”. He added that Zafarul Islam has tried to malign the country’s image.

In a video message, Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi stated, “National minorities Commission condemns the statements made by Zafarul Islam which are divisive in nature. Zafarul Islam should not have forgotten that people of all religion have been living in harmony for centuries and have faced all calamities together.”

Rizvi also stated that Zafarul Islam should remember that despite vehement opposition from an Islamic nation like Pakistan, many Arab nations have honoured our PM Modi with the highest civilian awards of their countries. Rizvi added that strict action should be taken against Zafarul Islam for his hateful comments.

Zafarul Islam had shared a provocative and hateful post

Zafarul Islam had taken to Facebook on Tuesday to share a provocative post to thank Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims”, over an old statement by the Kuwaiti secretary-general of the cabinet. Islam had even threatened Hindus in India, saying, “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche”.

Kuwait Ambassador’s Statement

Recently, an old statement by the Secretary-General of Kuwait cabinet had gone viral on social media, where the Secretary-General had parroted Pakistan’s favourite lines about Muslims being persecuted in India.

The Kuwait government, through their ambassador in India Jassem Al-Najem, has clarified that they respect the UN charter of non-interference in other countries’ affairs and respecting the sovereignty of nations. The Kuwaiti ambassador had also highlighted the current cooperation between the two nations.

