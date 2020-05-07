Thursday, May 7, 2020
From ‘gaumutra’ to ‘gays of srk’: Meet the Hinduphobic and Homophobic ‘journalist’ who operates the Times of India Twitter handle

OpIndia Staff

Bombay Times editor Samina Shaikh
On Thursday, a Twitter user identified as X Æ A-12 Duggu @R0adside_M0nk, in a series of tweets exposed the sheer Hindhuphobia of a Times of India editor, who not only pushed hatred against Hindus but also used the official Twitter account of Times of India to make Hinduphobic comments.

Samina Shaikh, who has access to the social media account of Times of India was exposed by netizens for her anti-Hindu and Homophobic comments. According to Twitter user Duggu, Shaikh has been handling the ToI Twitter account, the handle which has put out various controversial posts lately on social media.

Shaikh, who is the editor of Bombay Times, deputy editor of ETimes, and also associated with Femina magazine, was caught handling the Times of India’s twitter account after she tweeted the same content from the Times of India’s Twitter account which was earlier shared from her own account. Perhaps, Shaikh had forgotten to switch her social media accounts.

Not only that, Samina Shaikh’s old tweets of taking a dig at Hindus by making ‘gaumutra’ jibes has also resurfaced on the social media platforms. Just like a typical Islamist, Shaikh seems to have a habit of mocking Hindus and Hindu traditions.

In addition to her anti-Hindu propaganda, Samina Shaikh’s old tweets were also put out by social media users where she had made shocking Homophobic comments against Bollywood actors.

Following the expose, Samina Shaikh, initially, urged the social media user Duggu to delete the tweets put out by him and claimed that she was not anti-Hindu. Shaikh claimed that she has only Hindu friends and also said she was an Indian.

As Shaikh was exposed by social media users, she soon displayed her victim card by claiming that she has been targetted on Twitter. She said she has been receiving rape threats and abuses after her Hindu hatred was exposed. However, she did not put out any proofs to substantiate her claim.

A search using her handle also does not result in any threats she claims she was receiving. The tweets that mentioned her were either exposing her, or some supporting her. But despite that she claimed that she was being targeted on Social media, without showing any proof.

It is rather shocking that Times of India, one of India’s biggest media network has employed such a Hinduphobic and Homophobic individual.

