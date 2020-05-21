Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home News Reports US Senator Kamala Harris and other Democrats introduce resolution against terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

US Senator Kamala Harris and other Democrats introduce resolution against terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’ to describe coronavirus

The resolution specifically cited the use of phrases such as "Wuhan virus", "Chinese virus" and "Kung-flu". Harris’s resolution was also endorsed by other Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Democratic party senator Kamala Harris/ Image Source: Rollingstone
7

Controversial US Senator Kamala Harris and a group of other Democratic senators have introduced a resolution condemning of the use of terms such as “Chinese Virus” or “Wuhan Virus” to describe Novel Coronavirus describing it as racist.

According to the reports, Harris, who failed to win the Democratic party nomination to take on President Donald Trump in the November presidential race, has introduced the bill on behalf of a number of Democrats which calls on all public officials to condemn “all manifestations or expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance”.

Investigate hate crimes against Asians

The resolution also called to expeditiously investigate and document all credible reports of hate crimes, incidents and threats against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the United States. The resolution also called the US to “recommit” to building an inclusive society by prioritizing language access and inclusivity in communication practices.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The resolution claims a study found that over 400 cases of anti-Asian discrimination related to coronavirus have occurred in the United States between February 7 and March 9.

The resolution specifically cited the use of phrases such as “Wuhan virus”, “Chinese virus” and “Kung-flu”. Harris’s resolution was also endorsed by other Democratic senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

Republicans blame China for the global epidemic

The democratic party’s attempt to absolve China of its crimes by bringing a resolution comes at a time when Republicans have sought to hold China accountable for withholding information in the early days of coronavirus. US President Donald Trump has been at the forefront of holding Chinese responsible for the global epidemic coronavirus. President Trump has time-and-again blamed the communist country China for its deliberate act of withholding information regarding the spread of the pandemic.

Trump has in the past called coronavirus as “Chinese Virus” soon after rumours began circulating among Chinese officials that coronavirus found its origin in the US Army. The US President has also rejected objections from the media that the term might be “racist”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill that would allow Americans to sue the Chinese government over its coronavirus handing. “They suppressed the evidence. They suppressed the doctors. They jailed the doctors even. And now we’re dealing with this terrible disease,” the senator said.

He added, “So the victims of this disease in our country ought to be able to go to our courts and sue the Chinese government to hold them accountable and to get damages for it.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

US Senator Kamala Harris and other Democrats introduce resolution against terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’ to describe coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Democratic senators say use of terms like "Chinese Virus" or "Wuhan Virus" to describe Novel Coronavirus is racist.
Read more
News Reports

Renowned Folk Singer Malini Awasthi sends defamation notice to Congress IT cell worker for slandering her and family, demands unconditional apology

OpIndia Staff -
Malini Awasthi shared the defamation notice being sent to Congress IT cell worker Gaurav Pandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: FIR filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for misleading tweet by party on PM-CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR for a tweet by Congress identifies Sonia Gandhi as the handler of the social media account of the Congress Party
Read more
News Reports

India and Bangladesh start five new ports of call and two more protocol routes to enhance connectivity and trade between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -
The number of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes are being increased from 8 to 10 after an agreement between the two countries
Read more
News Reports

Imran Khan’s tweets reveal that Pakistan has been trying a terror attack in Kashmir since 9 months, but security forces have frustrated them

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Government on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 and made the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state an integral part of India without any riders attached. Pakistan, obviously hasn't been too thrilled about the step.
Read more
News Reports

Sorbonaash hoye gachhe: Mamata Banerjee says several districts are totally devastated as cyclone Amphan batters Odisha and WB

OpIndia Staff -
The cyclone has killed 12 people in West Bengal, while seven others have reportedly died in neighbouring Bangladesh. At least three people have lost their lives due to Cyclone Amphan in Odisha.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more

Connect with us

227,238FansLike
344,265FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com