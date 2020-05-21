Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home News Reports Wuhan: City authorities officially ban eating, hunting wild animals, certain aquatic animals for 5...
News Reports
Updated:

Wuhan: City authorities officially ban eating, hunting wild animals, certain aquatic animals for 5 years

The regulation stated that wild animals, including all terrestrial wildlife, wildlife animals that are on the national and Hubei provincial preservation lists cannot be consumed or hunted by the residents.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Wuhan government bans the eating and consumption of wild animals, certain listed and endangered aquatic animals for 5 years
Wet market in Wuhan, representational image, Express.UK
108

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from where the coronavirus was originated, have reportedly banned the hunting and consumption of wild animals. As per reports, the new regulation was released on the official website of the Wuhan government on Wednesday.

Animals that are included in banned list

The regulation stated that wild animals, including all terrestrial wildlife, wildlife animals that are on the national and Hubei provincial preservation lists cannot be consumed or hunted by the residents.

It also added that animals that naturally grow and reproduce in the wild environment and artificially bred and propagated wild animals also cannot be consumed or hunted henceforth.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Certain aquatic animals, including precious aquatic animals and the aquatic animals that currently under national key protection list and endangered aquatic animals are also included in the list of animals the people of Wuhan are now prohibited from hunting or eating.

Ban for 5 years

The new policy was released on May 13. The current ban on the consumption and hunting of the wild animals is to stay for 5 years as of now, as per the orders.

Wuhan coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic that is currently wreaking a havoc around the world was first reported from the wet markets of Wuhan. Experts had then stated that it is likely that the virus jumped from a wild animal to human body in the wet market of the city.

A 55-year-old woman from China’s Hubei province may have been the first person to have contracted COVID-19 through one such wet market. Huanan Seafood Market in China’s Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of coronavirus. Though the wet market was shut in January after the initial spread of the disease was reported, the markets were reopened on March-end.

China’s wildlife trade

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

China’s illegal wildlife consumption trade is suspected to be worth over 125 billion yuan, roughly 18 billion USD. Millions of wild animals are illegally hunted, procured and transported to China every year to meet the growing demand of consumption of wild, exotic animals and their so-called medicinal value. The illegal wildlife trade has been driving many species of wild animals to the brink of extinction in recent years.

A paper published by scientists years ago predicted the reemergence of such viruses. The paper published by Cheng VC, Lau SK, Woo PC and Yuen KY in 2007 warned, “The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb.” It added, “The possibility of the re-emergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.” 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsWuhan coronavirus cases, Wuhan laboratory BS4, wuhan virus leak

Latest News

News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman claims her husband, a coronavirus patient, is missing, hospital says he was cremated and family was informed

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital clarified that the family was duly informed about the patient's death and municipal authorities had performed the cremation as per due procedure.
Read more
Opinions

Ayodhya: Museum needed to preserve memory of oppressed generations

Abhishek Banerjee -
Victory is not simply in building a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Real victory lies in establishing a full documented history of what happened to generations of oppressed Hindus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan: City authorities officially ban eating, hunting wild animals, certain aquatic animals for 5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The new policy was released on May 13. The current ban on the consumption and hunting of the wild animals is to stay for 5 years as of now.
Read more
Interviews

Ultimately, we are all in this together: Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari talks about his month long ground reporting on coronavirus and migrant crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari traveled for over a month to understand and get to the bottom of the ground realities of the migrant crisis. In conversation with OpIndia, Bhandari talks about how the governments fared and what more they could do to mitigate the crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“Young cobras inside my house and coronavirus outside. Where do I go?” Madhya Pradesh villager asks as over 100 baby cobras slither inside his...

Ruchika Chaubey -
Villagers have caught fifty-one snakes so far but every day five-six more baby cobras are coming out of nests under the house
Read more
News Reports

US Senator Kamala Harris and other Democrats introduce resolution against terms ‘Chinese Virus’ and ‘Wuhan Virus’ to describe coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Democratic senators say use of terms like "Chinese Virus" or "Wuhan Virus" to describe Novel Coronavirus is racist.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,301FansLike
344,426FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com