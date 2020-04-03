Friday, April 3, 2020
Home News Reports Wuhan coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison calls for a global crackdown on China's Wet...
News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison calls for a global crackdown on China’s Wet Markets, asks WHO, UN to take action

"Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist. This virus started in China and went round the world. We all know that", said Morrison.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Wet Markets can be a real problem, Australian PM snubs China
China's Wet Market (left), Australian PM Scott Morrison(right)
1

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations to act against China’s wet markets. Generally, wet markets refer to the markets that sell fresh meat, fish, etc, but in China, these markets are known to sell the meat of wild animals, even smuggled endangered species from other nations, which are known sources of several deadly pathogens like the Wuhan Coronavirus.

On Thursday, he was quoted as saying, “Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist. This virus started in China and went round the world. We all know that. And these wet markets can be a real problem when it comes to what can occur in those markets. And I think from a world health point of view, this is something the World Health Organisation should do something about. I mean, all this money that comes out of the UN and the World Health Organisation.”

Earlier it was reported that a 57-year-old female shrimp seller, Wei Guixian, at a Chinese wet market in Wuhan is believed to be the ‘Patient Zero’ or the first person to have been diagnosed with the virus. On December 11, 2019, she had visited a local clinic and was given an injection. When her condition worsened, Guxian rushed to the Eleventh Hospital in Wuhan. The doctors gave her some medicines but could not cure her disease. She then went to the Wuhan Union Hospital where a doctor had called her disease as “ruthless.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The notorious wet markets of China, which are believed to be the epicentres of the Chinese Coronavirus from where the deadly pandemic was exported to the rest of the world, have recently reopened, selling bats pangolins and dogs for human consumption.

A paper published by scientists years ago predicted the reemergence of such viruses. The paper published by Cheng VC, Lau SK, Woo PC and Yuen KY in 2007 warned, “The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb.” It added, “The possibility of the re-emergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.” 

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsChina coronavirus, coronavirus deaths, coronavirus cases

Latest News

News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus: Australian PM Scott Morrison calls for a global crackdown on China’s Wet Markets, asks WHO, UN to take action

OpIndia Staff -
He said, "Wet markets were a very real and significant problem wherever they exist. This virus started in China and went round the world."
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand Police reward the police team who detained 13 persons returning from a Jamaat in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Uttarakhand police announced a reward of Rupees 20,000 for the police team who detained 13 Jamaatis coming from Uttar Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat behind the sudden rise in positive Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, 143 test positive in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
It is being now reported that at least 143 members at Tablighi Jamaat Headquarters at Raiwind, Pakistan have tested positive for Coronavirus last 24 hours
Read more
News Reports

Columnist says he was removed from WhatsApp group by CPI-ML functionary after he said Ramayan has become the most viewed TV program

OpIndia Staff -
The columnist was ostracised from a WhatsApp group as he pointed out that Ramayan on Doordarshan had become the highest viewed TV program
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Darbhanga DM gets death threat by one Md Faisal for a Facebook post announcing screening of coronavirus suspects in district

OpIndia Staff -
A Facebook user named Mohammad Faisal commented on Darbhanga DM's Facebook post, offering a bounty of Rs 2 lakh to anyone who kills him.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh confirms first death due to Coronavirus in the state, the son of the deceased had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Subhani's son had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and returned to Vijayawada on March 17
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,312FansLike
270,436FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com