The police in Angamaly in Ernakulam district, Kerala, have arrested a 40-year-old pastor named Shaiju Thomas for abusing and causing life-threatening injury to his 54-day-old daughter. As per reports, Shaiju Thomas has slapped the infant multiple times and had thrown her on a cot, causing severe injuries to the little baby girl.

Dr Sojan Ipe at MOSC Medical College Hospital in Kolenchery has stated that the child has suffered a severe brain injury. She was admitted with bleeding in the brain on Friday. The condition of the child is critical and she is battling for her life in the hospital.

On Saturday, the police arrested the child’s father, pastor Shaiju Thomas(40) for the crime. Angamaly police arrested 40-years-old pastor Shaiju Thomas and he is currently at the COVID first-line treatment centre at Angamaly. Police have charged him under the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

The pastor had doubts on his wife’s ‘character’

As per reports, Thomas was suspicious of his wife and had claimed that he is not the father of the girl child. Shaiju allegedly fought with his wife regularly and has been abusive. The police has stated that he has also assaulted the infant on multiple occasions. On Thursday, after a similar assault by Shaiju, the child had fallen unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

Though Shaiju had initially claimed that the child had accidentally fallen off the cot, after a police investigation, it was found that Shaiju has been known to be abusive and he later admitted to assaulting the infant and throwing her under the influence of alcohol.

“We have so far received enough evidence against the accused,” said Angamaly Police. They have recorded the mother’s statement and Thomas has been sent in 14-day judicial custody.