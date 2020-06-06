Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports Shekhar Gupta peddles anti-Brahmin narrative accusing Brahmins of enjoying imaginary privileges
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Shekhar Gupta peddles anti-Brahmin narrative accusing Brahmins of enjoying imaginary privileges

Shekhar Gupta, the face of the 'liberal-secular' coterie of the country, took to Twitter to recently to share a series of tweets penned by Dilip Mandal, a notorious anti-Brahmin propagandist, who is often given space by 'upper-caste' Gupta to spew venom against upper caste communities, especially the Brahmins.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shekhar Gupta (L) and Dilip Mandal (R)
26

The liberals had once fantasised about a caste-war to create a rift within the Hindu society. After utterly failing to create a divide within the indigenous faiths of the country, the usual suspects have now fallen back to their old tactics of abusing Brahmins to set a clear narrative that other communities in the country are inherently discriminated.

Continuing the same, Shekhar Gupta, the face of the ‘liberal-secular’ coterie of the country, took to Twitter to recently to share a series of tweets penned by Dilip Mandal, a notorious anti-Brahmin propagandist, who is often given space by ‘upper-caste’ Gupta to spew venom against upper caste communities, especially the Brahmins.

Dilip Mandal had tweeted a series of tweets on Thursday, to fantasise about how his life would have been if he had belonged to a ‘Brahmin’ community. Mandal, referring to his Twitter thread as a case of ‘Brahmin privilege’ wrote a long list of imaginary entitlements that he would be enjoying if he ever was a Brahmin.

Dilip Mandal, who several times in the past has shared anti-Brahmin sentiments, had attempted to imagine the so-called privileges enjoyed by the Brahmins in the society, which according to him, was denied to others.

In his post titled ‘Brahmin Privilege’, Mandal claimed if he was a Brahmin, how he would be revered by people referring to him as ‘Ji’ and a pandit. Further, he claimed there were certain privileges of being a Brahmin like entitlements in availing public accommodation, the food at restaurants, etc.

Most bizarrely, Dilip Mandal lamented over Brahmins getting to upload their profiles on exclusive Brahmin matrimonial sites, while others could not, which according to Mandal was a privilege.

In a way, Mandal’s indirect abusive attacks on Brahmins was laced with his extra-ordinary abilities to imagine things about fictional entitlement enjoyed by the community. Here are the tweets in which Mandal puts himself in the position of a Brahmin to make wrong claims that Brahmins of the country are beneficiaries of certain privileges, which is inherently denied to the people belonging to lower-caste communities.

Mandal also cried over how Brahmins could go to any music store to ask for traditional Indian music and end up getting something that has been produced by his own caste brethren. Further, he claimed how Brahmins could see defence secrets to Pakistan or China, without anyone pointing fingers at them.

The rest of anti-Brahmin rant of Dilip Mandal can be read here, where he makes similar insinuations to state that Brahmins have been enjoying unimaginable implicit privileges, granted to them by through the country’s socio-economic, political and legal systems.

At the end of his long rhetoric, Dilip Mandal, like other ‘self-made’ liberals, took inspiration from the west to peddle his narrative with a hashtag “DalitLivesMatter”.

This ill-found idea Brahmin privilege and the misconception that the Brahmins in India enjoy certain benefits, while others do not, is just another attempt to abuse and attack the community. The individuals like Mandal, who seems to have enjoyed a lot of freebies in their lifetime may think Brahmins have a special entitlement in the country. However, if at all he has the intellectual ability to objectively assess the ground-reality, it is in fact exactly contrary to what he claims.

Not just Brahmins, the upper-caste communities in the country have been the greatest victims of the imaginary caste-wars, which has made them the perpetual perpetrators while the other side has always been looked like a victim, also with their crimes being absolved.

For example, as Mandal claims about non-Brahmins not getting to register in Brahmin matrimonial sites, however, it is also equally true that the Brahmins also do not/will not get to register at any other sites which profiles individuals based on its caste. Though there may be certain discrimination faced by other communities as well, however, there is also no dispute in agreeing to the fact that Brahmins too face discrimination.

The reverse discrimination, being faced by most of the upper caste communities, is not even considered to be real. The branding of upper caste individuals as casteist for trying to speak up against the discrimination faced by the communities due to illogical reservation policies will not even fall on the deaf years of propagandists like Mandal, as they do not fit into their political narrative.

Shekhar Gupta pushes Mandal’s anti-Brahmin narrative

Unsurprisingly, liberals like Shekhar Gupta, who gets ecstatic about Brahmin bashing, pushes the anti-Brahmin rhetoric of Dilip Mandal, who commented on the post claiming that the anti-Brahmin tweets put out by Mandal was ‘brilliant’. Shekhar Gupta also went on to draw parallels between the age-old social institution of caste with the ongoing alleged social discrimination in America.

The false equivalence of caste – a time tested social institution of the Hindu society with the racial discrimination within the western societies was not only absurd but also a lack of understanding about the institutions of the caste system itself. Perhaps, Shekhar Gupta thought he could bring a home-grown revolution against Brahmins to create anarchy on the streets of the country by equating caste issues with racial discrimination in the US.

In his attempt to mainstream Dilip Mandal’s conspiracy theory of ‘Brahmin privilege’, Shekhar Gupta too deliberately ignored the discrimination often faced by the upper caste communities in the country.

If ‘Brahmin Bashing’ was ever a sport, perhaps the ‘liberal-secular’ Shekhar Gupta and his ilks in the media would have won a medal. The continuous anti-Brahmin rhetorics pushed by Gupta and his comrades in the media have now crossed all civility and now taking a dangerous turn.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has said he doesn’t watch Rahul Kanwal’s shows, here is an incident from 2014

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Shekhar Gupta peddles anti-Brahmin narrative accusing Brahmins of enjoying imaginary privileges

OpIndia Staff -
If 'Brahmin Bashing' was ever a sport, perhaps the 'liberal-secular' Shekhar Gupta and his ilks in the media would have won a medal
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered against Ekta Kapoor and others on charges of hurting religious sentiments and insulting army personnel in erotic web series XXX

OpIndia Staff -
The complainant Neeraj Yagnik said that he registered a complaint after he noted that there has been objectionable use of national emblem and army uniform in the web series.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens flag inflammatory posts inciting violence by a man named Afsaar Bhai, demand intervention from UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Citing chaotic protests in the US, the man incited violence by calling for a fresh wave of violent protests, more gory than the previous ones
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests key terror-funding plotter Abdul Jabbar Sheikh in 2019 Vishakhapatnam espionage case from Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Rehman Abdul Jabbar Sheikh is the 15th person to be arrested in the Vishakhapatnam Indian Navy espionage case
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

13-year-old Madurai girl convinces her hairdresser father to donate entire savings to help the needy during Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Despite harrowing experience of losing everything 7 years ago, Mohan distributed grocery and essential items to the poor during lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Government files FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly flouting ICMR directives on Coronavirus testing

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt files FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly not using RT PCR app while collecting Coronavirus samples as per ICMR norms
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Rohingya refugee camp area in Cox’s Bazar declared red zone after Coronavirus cases rise sharply

OpIndia Staff -
Rohingiya refugee camp area in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, placed under strict lockdown after rapid rise in Wuhan coronavirus infections
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Nandini Sharma shares video showing dead bodies lying unattended in Delhi hospital alongside patients undergoing treatment

OpIndia Staff -
A video shared on social media shows Coronavirus patients being treated next to unattended death bodies of Coronavirus victims
Read more
News Reports

Twitter temporarily deactivates official Amul account after Amul posted a topical asking to boycott Chinese products

OpIndia Staff -
Amul said that their Twitter account was deactivated without informing them after they posted a topical on boycotting Chinese products
Read more

Connect with us

229,848FansLike
364,485FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com