Saturday, July 18, 2020
‘Is gravel safe for baby penguins?’ Netizens call out BMC after it shares a picture of ‘defective’ road repair work, re-does it after being called out

BMC, which claims of addressing to the issue of potholes in Mumbai within 48 hours after receiving the complaint, probably, in a haste, skipped the part of levelling the repaired portion of the road, and left the job half-done after pouring gravel-tar mixture in the pothole

The two pictures sheraed by BMC (Image via Twitter)
A Mumbai resident named Naresh Ahuja took to Twitter on July 15 to share a picture of major potholes at the entrance of Ahimsa marg a Ramkrishna marg corner in Santacruz West, Mumbai, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. Sharing the picture, Ahuja, tagged the official Twitter handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his tweet and urged them to immediately take the required action to repair the potholes, which otherwise would prove hazardous for commuters during the monsoon season.

BMC responded to Naresh Ahuja the next day. On July 16, the civic body shared a picture alluding that the civic officials had addressed the complaint within 24-hours and that the potholes at the entrance of Ahimsa marg a Ramkrishna marg were repaired.

BMC posts picture of half-finished work, invites a host of memes on Twitter

In the picture, it appeared as if the civic officials had just filled the potholes with gravel. This unproficient piece of work done by BMC officials, which appeared to be an abject failure, subjected the civic body to massive trolling on Twitter. Netizens had a field day breaking down BMC’s tweet into hilarious memes. Although many Twitter users claimed that BMC had just covered the pothole with gravel, it seemed to be gravel tar mixture. But as it was not properly compacted and levelled, it looked like loose gravel.

Although it was a gravel-tar mixture, without compacting and levelling, the gravel will come out easily, and the pothole will appear again. Therefore, it is a highly defective work which will not last much.

A Twitter user wonder if gravel is particularly safe for baby penguins!

For the uninitiated, the day before yesterday, hashtag BabyPenguin was trending on Twitter. Baby Penguin is the nickname given to Maharashtra’s Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray after his pet project to bring Penguins to Mumbai zoo. In 2016, Aditya Thackeray had spent around 2.5 crores on his pet project. However, Aditya Thackeray’s this ‘pet project’ bombed and since then, he is often mocked by being referred to as baby Penguin.

BMC, which claims of addressing to the issue of potholes in Mumbai within 48 hours after receiving the complaint, probably, in a haste, skipped the part of levelling the repaired portion of the road, and left the job half-done after pouring gravel-tar mixture in the pothole. This picture of half-done work shared by the civic body made it a subject to trolling on social media.

Following this, on July 17, BMC shared new pictures. This time it carefully shared pictures after the road was properly levelled and hence the pothole on the road filled completely. In the pictures, a road roller in seen standing near the repaired stretch of the road. While sharing the picture BMC said that it had removed the defective work and had re-done it.

