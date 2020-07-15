Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Home News Reports Tech-giant Google to invest 4.5 billion USD in Reliance Jio, to jointly develop operating...
News Reports
Updated:

Tech-giant Google to invest 4.5 billion USD in Reliance Jio, to jointly develop operating system for affordable, entry-level 4G/5G smartphones

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries has raised over $20.6 billion in the past four months from 13 investors by selling about 33% stake in the firm.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
6

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc has become the latest high-profile organisation to invest in India’s telecom giant Reliance Jio Platforms.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance India chairman on Wednesday confirmed that Google will invest over Rs 33,737, or USD 4.5 billion for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms taking the string of investments well over Rs 1,52,000 crore.

Reportedly, Mukesh Ambani confirming Google’s investment during the 43rd AGM, said that Google and Jio are partnering to launch a new Android-based operating system which will be used to build affordable smartphones.

Mukesh Ambani announced that the new operating system is aimed at developing new smartphones that will be accessible to the massive Indian population that still uses 2G. The chairman claimed that Jio plans to make India ‘2G mukt’ by using this new operating system.

“Google has empowered millions of Indians to access helpful information and, like Jio, is a force for change and innovation. We welcome Google onboard and are excited about our partnership for what it can deliver to Indians, from universalising Internet usage to deepening the new digital economy and providing a prime mover to India’s economic growth. Together, we hope to play a strong facilitative role in the transformative journey of building a new, Digital India,” said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries has raised over $20.6 billion in the past four months from 13 investors by selling about 33% stake in the firm.

Google to invest to expand AI footprint, create internet awareness

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke at the Reliance AGM, confirming the company’s strategic partnership in India with Jio Platforms. The CEO of Google and Alphabet said that Reliance Industries, and Jio Platforms, in particular, deserve a good deal of credit for India’s digital transformation.

“The pace and scale of digital transformation in India is hugely inspiring for us and reinforces our view that building products for India first helps us build better products for users everywhere. Google is proud to invest Rs 33,737 crore into Jio. I am excited that our joint collaboration will focus on increasing access for hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t currently own a smartphone while improving the mobile experience for all,” Pichai added.

Earlier, Google had announced a $10 billion digital fund for India a few days back dedicated to investing in existing companies and also the expansion of AI footprint and spreading internet awareness in rural areas.

In the press release, Sundar Pichai had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his push for digitisation in India. He had applauded how PM Modi laid the ‘strong foundation of digital connectivity’ in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsGoogle Jio, Jio Google deal, Mukesh Ambani Modi

Trending now

Opinions

The comedy of apologies: When the ones mocking Savarkar for mercy petition to British apologise to ‘secular goons’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
As their old acts began to resurface on the internet, the 'comedians', who have been hailed as the champions of free-speech and often 'speaks truth to power', were soon hit with the reality and decided to run away from social media platforms as they deactivated their profiles.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bull refuses to be parted from cow, reunited after video of him chasing the vehicle cow was being transported in goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The bull was finally reunited with the cow after the heartwarming video of affection between the two bovines went viral on the Internet
Read more

Rahul Gandhi to postpone his ‘current affairs show’ because Congress is currently facing Rajasthan crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Ashok Gehlot has been claiming that his government is stable and he has the numbers, Sachin Pilot has stated multiple times that Gehlot has lost majority.

Congress govt used sedition law against its own minister: Sachin Pilot says he’s hurt but wont join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Pilot has expressed disappointment at Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that the government has failed to try and fulfil the promise it made to the people who voted for them.

Muslim Congress leaders pressurise Maharashtra govt to allow Bakri Eid sacrifice even as Shiv Sena-led govt puts several restrictions on Ganesh Utsav

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of the Islamic festival, the Muslim leaders have reportedly expressed their concerns to the government regarding the preparedness and arrangements of cattle mandis (makeshift market) in the city amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump attacks China again, says US holds it responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump again attacked China and accused the communist country of concealing the coronavirus and unleashing it upon the world.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tech-giant Google to invest 4.5 billion USD in Reliance Jio, to jointly develop operating system for affordable, entry-level 4G/5G smartphones

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of RIL on Wednesday confirmed that Google will invest over Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms taking the string of investments well over Rs 1,52,000 crore.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police deny reports that they will question Salman Khan in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police deny reports and said that Salman Khan would not be called in for questioning in Sushant’s suicide investigation
Read more
News Reports

Nepal in damage control mode after PM Oli’s controversial statement on Ram and Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Nepal has issued an official statement as clarification to PM Oli's controversial statement on Ram and Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

New York Times columnist Bari Weiss resigns over bullying by far-left, says the media organisation is ‘caving in to the mob’

OpIndia Staff -
Weiss has alleged that she was a victim of 'unlawful discrimination' and her work and character were 'openly demeaned' across company's internal communication channels.
Read more
News Reports

Trouble deepens for Kerala govt in gold smuggling case, call details reveal minister KT Jaleel was in touch with accused Swapna Suresh

OpIndia Staff -
Close nexus between Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and Kerala gold smuggling case accused has been unearthed
Read more
Opinions

The comedy of apologies: When the ones mocking Savarkar for mercy petition to British apologise to ‘secular goons’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
As their old acts began to resurface on the internet, the 'comedians', who have been hailed as the champions of free-speech and often 'speaks truth to power', were soon hit with the reality and decided to run away from social media platforms as they deactivated their profiles.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Hindu caretaker of a Shiv Temple beaten to death after he protested against remarks on his saffron attire, accused Anas Qureshi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Anas Qureshi allegedly attacked and beat up Kanti Prasad brutally after he complained to his family member's about Qureshi's hateful remarks
Read more
News Reports

GST exemption on hand-sanitiser has the potential to increase price of domestic products and incentivise import from China: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Exemption of GST on a product blocks the input tax credit available for a manufacturer, which gets added to the retail price
Read more
News Reports

Manhunt launched after terrorists kidnap BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Mehraj-U-Din Malla, the vice president of the Municipal Committee(MC) Watergam Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and was kidnapped by an unknown person on Wednesday morning
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu boy’s throat slit with sharp weapon, body dumped in river in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -
Dead body of a Hindu youth named, Mohan Bagari, was recovered from the river in Hala city, which is a Taluka in Mitiari district of Sindh, Pakistan.
Read more

Connect with us

235,952FansLike
407,541FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com