A man named Jumma was arrested by the Jind police in connection with the killing of his two daughters—Muskan (11) and Nisha (7) —in an incident of drowning. The police had recovered their body on July 20 from the Hansi-Butana Link (HBL) canal after they had gone missing on July 15 from Didwara village of Safidon town.

Bodies of two girls recovered from canal raised suspicions

A complaint of missing persons was lodged by the parents– Jumma, a labourer, and his pregnant wife, who is bearing their sixth child. However, the manner in which the two girls’ bodies were retrieved from the canal, raised suspicions among the police about the possibility of them being murdered. The cops then registered a murder case.

Meanwhile, the man, Jumma, apparently confessed to his crime of killing his daughters, claiming that he did so because of his abject poverty and on the advice of a Tantrik from Kaithal. According to the police, the man allegedly administered intoxicants to his daughters and later, when they were unconscious, threw them into the canal.

Jumma confessed of killing all his 5 children

This was not enough. The man also confessed to the panchayat that he had killed all his 5 children over the last 5 years. First, his son was found dead while sleeping 5 years ago. Then, a couple of years later, his daughter suddenly died while playing. Then, a year ago, his other son started vomiting and later died. However, despite the unusual and suspicious circumstances in which his children died, the man did not approach any doctor or hospital for a postmortem of his three children earlier.

While the sympathies flowed in for the man and his wife for losing all their five children, they were shocked after hearing the man’s confession to his crimes. Unnerved by his confession, the shocked villagers took the man to the police but the cops did not take any strict action against him. The man had again acknowledged his crime in front of about 30 villagers and the police were called and the man was handed over to them.

Registering a case against Jumma, DIG of Jind district, Ashwin Shenvi said, “Prima facie, he accepted his crimes but more information in the case is awaited. We are investigating the case and will soon make the case public.”