In an unprecedented move, the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra has, in a resolution, approved of giving Rs 50,000 per year to every Bombay High Court judge for buying spectacles. As per the resolution, even the dependant family members of the judges like spouse and children are covered under the scheme. Which means even they are eligible to use this fund on the purchase or maintenance of their spectacles.

Uddhav Thackeray government to spend Rs 33.5 lakh from the state’s exchequers funds annually on spectacles

There are currently 67 sitting judges in the Bombay High Court. Which means that with this decision, the Maharashtra government is set to spend Rs 33.5 lakh from the state’s exchequers funds annually on the judges’ ‘spectacle allowance’.

Elucidating on the high amount allotted by the state government for mere spectacles, Legal Advisor and Joint Secretary, Yogesh Ameta stated that the amount is said to include the recurring expense as well.

The government resolution, signed by Legal Advisor and Joint Secretary Yogesh Ameta was passed on July 10, 2020. According to reports, the proposal was first discussed five to six months ago between the then chief justice and the then chief secretary Ajoy Mehta. After negotiations, the amount of Rs 50,000 was agreed between the parties.

Ajoy Mehta, now an advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Legal Advisor and Joint Secretary Yogesh Ameta were unavailable for comments on Tuesday.

At the time when the state of Maharashtra is plagued by the coronavirus outbreak, continuing to account for both the highest fatalities and caseload in the country, this outlandish decision by the Uddhav Thackeray government is sure to raise quite a few eyebrows.