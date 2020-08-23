Bihar: 45-year-old widow gang-raped in Patna, six arrested after video goes viral

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men in Gaurichak area of Patna, Bihar. The police have booked seven and arrested six of the accused.

According to the reports, the accused not only gang-raped the women but also recorded it on the camera, which went viral on social media. The crime had occurred about a fortnight back in rural Patna.

The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media this week. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night. The police officials traced her to a village near Gaurichak police station area and brought her to the police station to record her statement.

Reportedly, the woman, who is a domestic help was on the way to her village when the horrific incident took place. The victim was boarding an auto-rickshaw when one of the accused offered her to drop her home on his motorbike.

Instead of dropping her, the man rode his motorbike into an isolated place where the others joined him. The accused took turns to rape her and also filmed the crime on mobile.

Later, they dropped the victim near her home and threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about the incident. In her statement to the police, she has said that the accused were drunk and even forced her to consume liquor.

SSP Upendra Sharma said, “The incident happened around one month back. The victim is around 45 years old & is a widow.” The victim said she did not go to police for complaint as she feared social stigma.