The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against 12 accused Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The complaint has been filed before Special Judge, Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

The complaint is based on the charge sheet filed by NIA against FIR registered in October 2011 under Sections 120-B read with 121-A Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to the press release of ED, Mohammad Shafi Shah and his associates were involved in bomb blasts in Jammu and Kashmir. At the time of arrest, a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them.

Support from Pakistan

In the investigations under PMLA, the security agencies found that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled commander, based in Rawalpindi Pakistan, was providing support for the transfer of funds.

The press release further states that an organisation named JKART (Jammu & Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) was involved in procuring funds from the terror outfits under the supervision of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and ISI. The funds were sent to India via Hawala Channel, barter traders and human carriers.

These funds were distributed among kin of active and dead Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists using different channels including Hawala, Human Carriers and banking. Mohammad Shafi Shah was the mastermind behind the distribution of the funds.

The investigation agencies attached 13 properties belonging to seven terrorists totalling to Rs 1.22 crores under PMLA.

The names of the accused are:

Mohammad Shafi Shah alias Doctor/Dawood/Nisar

Talib Lali alias Talib Hussain Lali/Waseem/Abu Umer

Mohd. Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin

Gulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan

Umer Farooq Shera alias Mehboob-ul-Haq

Manzoor Ahmed Dar alias Masroor Dar

ZaffarHussainBhat alias Khursheed

Nazir Ahmad Dar alias Shabir Ellahi/Khalid

Abdul MajeedSofi alias MajeedBisati/Shaheen

Muzaffar Ahmad Dar alias Gaznavi/Mohd Ali

Mushtaq Ahmad Lone alias Mushtaq Aalam

Mubarak Shah

ED has requested the court in the prosecution complaint to award punishment to all of the accused and confiscate the attached properties.