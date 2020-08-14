Late Delhi Police officer Mohan Chandra Sharma, who was martyred during the Batla House encounter in 2008, will be honoured with the police gallantry medal posthumously on the occasion of the Independence Day this year. The Home Ministry has released the list of personnel who are to be honoured with the gallantry medals this year.

As per reports, along with Mohan Chand Sharma, who was martyred, another serving police official Dharmendra Kumar will also be awarded the gallantry medal. It is notable here that Mohan Chand Sharma was earlier awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009.

Sharma has received the President’s medal seven times.