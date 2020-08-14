Friday, August 14, 2020

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges
Angry over Israel-UAE peace deal, Pakistanis condemn Arab nations, say ‘We love you Turkey’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis are not pleased with the Israel-UAE peace deal. They have decided to break up with Arabian nations and start a new love-affair with Turkey.
After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Some ‘liberals’ who wanted ‘contempt of court’ proceedings against those they did not agree with, but are now defending Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
The guilty verdict against Prashant Bhushan has, along expected lines, set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.
Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.
Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, martyred in the Batla House encounter, to be honoured with police gallantry medal

Late Delhi Police officer Mohan Chandra Sharma, who was martyred during the Batla House encounter in 2008, will be honoured with the police gallantry medal posthumously on the occasion of the Independence Day this year. The Home Ministry has released the list of personnel who are to be honoured with the gallantry medals this year.

As per reports, along with Mohan Chand Sharma, who was martyred, another serving police official Dharmendra Kumar will also be awarded the gallantry medal. It is notable here that Mohan Chand Sharma was earlier awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009.

Sharma has received the President’s medal seven times.

OpIndia Staff -
Sharma was martyred in the Batla House encounter in 2008.
OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital, Gurugram for further treatment.
OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi will today launch 'Transparent Taxation', a drive intended to bring benefits for the taxpayers and ease the process of compliance for honest taxpayers.
OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the people responsible for the riots and damages to property will be held accountable...
OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
