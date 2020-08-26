Kumkum Bhagya fame Tripti Shankhdhar uploaded a video on her Instagram profile in which she alleged that her father threatened to kill her. Police have arrested her father after learning about the video.

In the video, she said that her father Ramratan Shankhdhar threatened to kill her. She alleged that her father had beaten her and he tried to cut her wrist also. She said that her father helped her to go to Mumbai to become an actress. Now he is torturing her and forcing her to get married. According to her statement, her father was forcing her to get married to someone who was ten years older.

She said that her father threatened that if she refuses to get married, he will kill her. She tried to contact police to file a complaint, but allegedly police did not help her. Her mother was sitting with her while recording the video. She said that her father also tortures her mother. Her mother alleged that since her marriage, she was not allowed to go out or meet anyone. If someone comes to meet her, he will create a scene at the house.

Tripti alleged in her video that her father is asking for all the money that he had spent on her for sending her to Mumbai. In another video, she said that they left home to stay away from her father. She further alleged that her father may file a case that they have been kidnapped. Her brother requested that his father should not be believed and their lives are in danger.

Her video was shared on Twitter, and UP Police was tagged in the post. The user who shared her video said that they are trying to contact her, but she was unreachable. Bareilly Police took cognizance of the case and took immediate action. According to the police statement, when they reached their house in Bareilly, her father was fighting with Tripti, her mother and brother. They took the family to the police station for further questioning. When police asked her if she wants to file a case, she refused to do so. She said that they do not want to live with their father and said that he should not physically or mentally torture them in future.

Police took action under Section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 107 (Security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 116 CRPC against the father.