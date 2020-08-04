Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Meerut: Sohail posed as Hindu, tried to kidnap Dalit girl when exposed, family alleges police of inaction

The girl's family have alleged that Sohail reached the girl's residence in Meerut along with a few of his friends on July 31. He insisted that the girl marries him and converts to Islam. When the girl objected for the same, Sohail tried to kidnap her.

Meerut: Family of Dalit girl alleges Muslim man faked identity, tried to kidnap her
Image Courtesy: Asia.in (Representational image)
In yet another case of Love Jihad, a Muslim man named Sohail reportedly posed as a Hindu to befriend a Dalit girl in Bhawanpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The girl’s family came to know about the incident when Sohail’s identity was revealed in front of the Dalit girl, as per a report by Jagran.

Sohail, then along with his friends allegedly went to the girl’s house to kidnap her in an attempt to marry her and convert her to Islam. The family, however, rescued the girl and approached the police at Bhawanpur police station to file a complaint against the Muslim boy. Based on the complaint the police reached the spot and picked up Sohail and took him to the police station.

Family of Dalit girl accuses police of inaction

The girl’s parents have alleged that the police have not been cooperating with them. Initially, when they approached the police, the later was allegedly reluctant to even take down a complaint against Sohail and insisted that the girl family compromises and settles the matter with Sohail and his family without involving the police. Only after the girls’ family created a ruckus, did the police register an FIR in the case, said the Dalit family, furthering that it been three days since police picked up Sohail but still, he has been sitting in the police station and not yet arrested.

According to the report by the Hindi daily Jagran, Sohail had befriended the Dalit girl posing as a Hindu. The girl’s family alleged that Sohail was, for the last 6 months, posing as a Hindu and speaking to their daughter on internet calls. He trapped the girl in his love. When the family got to know about Sohail’s truth, they approached the police. The police, in turn, tried to pacify the matter by asking both sides to reach a compromise.

Sohail, however, did not refrain from harassing the girl. He reached the girl’s residence along with a few of his friends on July 31. He insisted that the girl marries him and converts to Islam. When the girl objected to the same, Sohail allegedly tried to kidnap her. As per the report, the family members opposed the accused and saved the girl.

The girl’s mother has accused the police of not taking any action against the accused. She said that her family had been visiting the police station everyday for the last three days, but the police refused to take any action. Even when after three days, they finally registered a complaint, they booked Sohail under trivial sections of the IPC, alleged the Dalit girl’s mother.

Meanwhile, inspector Raghuraj said that a complaint has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Another recent love Jihad case in Meerut

Recently, disturbing videos had surfaced showing how one Shamshad, a Muslim youth from Meerut, who posed as Amit Gurjar to befriend a Hindu girl Priya, buried the corpse of the mother-daughter duo in his own house, after brutally killing them.

It was reported how Shamshad had, posing as Amit Gurjar, allegedly befriended Priya over Facebook in 2013. Both fell in love. The man lured her into marriage and the girl, Priya, who was divorced with a child, left with her two-year-old daughter to live with Amit Gurjar aka Shamshad in Meerut in 2013. Things turned ugly when after five years, Shamshad’s identity was revealed in front of Priya.

Almost after seven years of association, Shamshad mercilessly killed the mother and the daughter and buried them in his own house in an 8-feet deep pit. The story of the mummified and broken skeletons had caused a shockwave across the nation. 

Meerut love jihad, Meerut kidnap, Meerut news
