The chief priest of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Gangadhar Pathak, who had returned to Vrindavan after duly completing the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has sought ‘dakshina’ from PM Modi.

Calling PM Modi his ‘yajman’, Pathak has asked him for the abolition of cow-slaughter and liberation of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Lord Krishna’s temple in Mathura as his ‘dakshina’.

Interview of Acharya Pandit Gangadhar Pathak

In an interaction with the media, Pathak revealed that the trust members in Ayodhya had stopped him from asking for ‘dakshina’ from PM Modi at the time of Bhoomi pujan.

Pandit Gangadhar asks for ban on cow-slaughter as his dakshina

Acharya Pandit Gangadhar said that he wanted to ask yajman PM Narendra Modi for three things in ’dakshina’ after the pujan and added that it is not a crime for a Brahmin to ask for dakshina from a yajman in a pujan. However, the people of the trust stopped him from asking for dakshina due to the prevailing atmosphere .

- Advertisement -

“In view of the atmosphere at that time, I asked for dakshina only as a gesture but now I want to convey my point to him through the media. Firstly, a legislation should be brought in to abolish cow slaughter across the country. The holy land of India should not be sullied by the bovine blood,” Gangadhar said.

The chief priest of the Ram Mandir added further, “I would also urge him to liberate the abode of Lord Krishna in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple from the illegal encroachments.”

Speaking of the opportunity to carry out the historic Bhoomi pujan, Pandit Gangadhar said that he had been extremely privileged and fortunate that the Lord chose him for the momentous occasion and that he has brought laurels to his hometown Munger and his parents who put him on the Vedic path. He also said that to get the opportunity to make a yajman like Prime Minister Modi do puja was an honour in itself.

Bhoomi Puja of Ram Mandir

The 500 years of struggle came to fruition for millions of Hindu devotees across the world today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan at 12.44.08 PM. PM Modi who returned to Ayodhya after 29 years, expressed gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the Ram Bhakts on today’s auspicious occasion.

“Ram Janmabhoomi has got its freedom today. Like August 15 is Independence Day for the country, today holds a similar significance for crores of those who devoted their lives for the cause of Ram temple”, said PM Modi addressing the luminaries and dignitaries present for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Live telecast of Bhoomi Pujan becomes most watched

The Doordarshan Live telecast of the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir became the most-watched live telecast. The CEO of Prasar Bharti took to Twitter to inform that the live telecast which was used by over 200 channels in India garnered over 8 billion viewing minutes and 160 million viewers on the 5th of August.