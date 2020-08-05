Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Illustrations, sculptures and paintings of Bhagwan Ram winning the social...
Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Illustrations, sculptures and paintings of Bhagwan Ram winning the social media

Only a limited number of guests were invited for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event. However, artists have flooded the social media space with artworks celebrating Lord Ram, and the Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
Sudarshan Pattnaik's artwork at Puri beach
Sand sculpture of Bhagwan Ram at Puri beach by Sudarshan Pattnaik, image via Twitter
8

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan completed in the presence of PM Modi along with 174 leaders and saints. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Ram Bhakts could not visit Ayodhya to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event. To overcome the loss of opportunity, many artists have come up with amazing illustrations, sculptures and paintings in the last few weeks. Here are some of the best artworks we found across social media platforms.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, famous sand artist posted photos of his sand sculpture of Bhagwan Ram on his social media accounts.

Created by Hardik Pancholi, this illustration of PM Modi doing Bhoomi Pujan is winning hearts across social media.

View this post on Instagram

जय श्री राम भारत माताकी जय 05-08-2020 ऐतिहासिक दिन बार-बार नहीं आएगा क्योंकि असत्य पर सत्य हमेशा विजय होती है। हमें 500 वर्षों के लंबे समय के बाद हमे यह अवसर मिला है। इस चित्र में प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी साहेब भूमिपूजन कर रहे हैं तब भगवान श्री राम भी अपना हाथ बढ़ाकर उनके कार्य का स्वीकार कर रहे हैं। ऐसा चित्रकार के द्वारा बनाया गया है। कई लोगों की आत्मा इस अवसर की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थीं लेकिन ऐसा सौभाग्य उन्हें नहीं मिला जैसा हमें प्राप्त हुआ है, इसलिए इस अवसर का घरसे हि आनंद लें। यह चित्र वोटरकलर के माध्यम से बनाया गया है। यह पेंटिंग गुजरात के एक चित्रकार हार्दिक पंचोली के द्वारा बनाई गई है। जय श्री राम भारत माताकी जय #narendermodi #pmo #india #Arti #yogiadityanath #bjpgovt #ramnam #bhartiyajantaparty #facebooklive #instagram #ram @narendramodi @myogi_adityanath #ganesh @dr.rutvijpatel #avadhpuri #ramlala #valmiki @ram__mandir__ayodhya_ #Krishna #mahadev #mahakal #kedarnath #somnath @ranchhodraiji.dakor @ram_krishan_hari #rammandir #ayodhya #ram #krishna #bharat #bhudev #bhoomipujan #illustrations #art #instagram #ramjanmbhumi

A post shared by Hardik_Pancholi Illustrator (@hardikpancholi91) on

Sachin Sanghe, well-known micro sculpture artist from Bangalore created this amazing chalk sculptures of PM Modi taking Aashirwad from Bhagwan Ram

He also posted a short video of the process of creating the sculptures.

Karan Acharya, who became a popular name in every household for his Rudra Hanuman sketch, made a few illustrations in the last couple of weeks. The first one is of Ram Lalla.

View this post on Instagram

Jai Shri Ram

A post shared by kiran kumar k (@karanacharya.kk) on

The second illustration that he posted a day prior to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is of Bhagwan Ram.

Rameshram from Bangalore posted an beautiful illustration of Bhagwan Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.

Pawan Acharya from Mangalore posted an illustration of Bhagwan Ram walking towards Ram Mandir

View this post on Instagram

✨#conceptart: Finally the glorious day after the centuries of struggle. 💫Today is the day which was most awaited by most of us in India that is the Bhoomi Pooja in RAM MANDIR AYODHYA . 💫Me being an artist would not like to miss a chance to create an artwork on Bhoomi Pooja according to my imagination✨ . . 😊I hope you all like my artwork.😊 . . ✨Literally it will be a emotional moment of all of us when the Bhoomi Pooja of RAM MANDIR 💫will be performed. It was a dream of our forefather which now has come true.✨ . . ✨Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a Hindu temple that is being built at the sacred pilgrimage site of Ram Janmabhoomi💫 in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, India.💫Ram Janmabhoomi is the birthplace of Rama by Hindus. 💫The temple construction will be undertaken by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.💫The temple has been designed by the Sompura family of Gujarat.✨ . . 🕉️JAI SHRI RAM🕉️ . . All manipulation is done using #photoshop . . . Do like,comment,share &tag your friends. . . For more updates on digital manipulation follow @pawan_acharya_boloor . . . #lordram #ram #hanuman #shreeram #ramayana #hinduism #sitaram #rama #ayodhya #siyaram #lordrama #sita #hindu #bajrangbali #jairam #lordhanuman #bharat #jayshreeram #india #hinduism #jaishreeram #ramnavami #rambhaktahanuman #bhakti #jaishriram #ravan #om_connection #pa1_creations #pawanacharyaboloor

A post shared by pawan boloor (@pawan_acharya_boloor) on

There are hundreds of illustrations posted by artists from across the world showing their happiness and enthusiasm towards Ram Mandir. As per the information provided by Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, it will take around 3.5 years to complete the construction work.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

