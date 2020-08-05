Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan completed in the presence of PM Modi along with 174 leaders and saints. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Ram Bhakts could not visit Ayodhya to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event. To overcome the loss of opportunity, many artists have come up with amazing illustrations, sculptures and paintings in the last few weeks. Here are some of the best artworks we found across social media platforms.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, famous sand artist posted photos of his sand sculpture of Bhagwan Ram on his social media accounts.

#JaiShriRam …On the auspicious day of foundation stone laying ceremony for #RamMandirAyodhya by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/yxhnZ2qrC2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 5, 2020

Created by Hardik Pancholi, this illustration of PM Modi doing Bhoomi Pujan is winning hearts across social media.

Sachin Sanghe, well-known micro sculpture artist from Bangalore created this amazing chalk sculptures of PM Modi taking Aashirwad from Bhagwan Ram

He also posted a short video of the process of creating the sculptures.

Karan Acharya, who became a popular name in every household for his Rudra Hanuman sketch, made a few illustrations in the last couple of weeks. The first one is of Ram Lalla.

The second illustration that he posted a day prior to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is of Bhagwan Ram.

Rameshram from Bangalore posted an beautiful illustration of Bhagwan Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.

Pawan Acharya from Mangalore posted an illustration of Bhagwan Ram walking towards Ram Mandir

There are hundreds of illustrations posted by artists from across the world showing their happiness and enthusiasm towards Ram Mandir. As per the information provided by Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, it will take around 3.5 years to complete the construction work.