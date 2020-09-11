Friday, September 11, 2020
Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence over how her government in Maharashtra is hounding a woman

"History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order," Kangana wrote asking Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the MVA government from using the state machinery to harass her.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi's silence
Kangana Ranaut and Sonia Gandhi , images via Twitter
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been facing constant threats, derogatory attacks and harassment from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. On September 9, the Shiv Sena forces even demolished her property worth crores, within just 24 hours of a ‘stop work’ notice and at a time when such demolition activities have been prohibited by a High Court order.

The bold actress, who has been very vocal and critical about the Maharashtra government’s alleged laxity in conducting a thorough investigation into actor’s Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspicious death and the Mumbai Police’s misplaced priorities, has now asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to address the issue and break her silence on the MVA government’s harassment of a woman and the ‘mockery of law and order’.

Kangana first shared a tweet stating that Shiv Sena’s founder Balasaheb Thackeray had said that after he is gone, his party will lose its purpose and may even form an alliance with the Congress.

Kangana then asked Sonia Gandhi whether she is not anguished by how the government where Congress is a part of is treating a woman in Maharashtra. She asked Sonia to uphold the principles given by the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Kangana’s tweet to Sonia

Kangana asks Sonia to break her silence

In another tweet, Kangana stated that Since Sonia Gandhi has grown up in the west and has lived in India, she must be aware of the struggles a woman faces. “History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order,” Kangana wrote.

Ranaut then added that she hopes Sonia Gandhi will intervene on the issue and address how a government the Congress is a part of is behaving in Maharashtra.

Kangana’s family has been in Congress

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut’s mother had thanked home minister Amit Shah to take cognisance of the threats to Kangana’s safety and provide Y-category security for her. She had stated that her family has been in Congress for generations, yet the BJP government ensured the safety of Kangana.

BMC’s demolition of Kangana’s property

The Maharashtra government is facing a lot of criticism after the BMC razed Kangana’s property within 24 hours of a notice, in her absence and at a time such actions have been prohibited. The property was razed with bulldozers and even the furniture and furnishings were destroyed.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is hell bent on harassing Kangana. Sanjay Raut had used derogatory words for the actress. Then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had stated that she has no right to live in Mumbai. Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had stated that Kangana’s mouth will be broken if she sets foot in the state.

