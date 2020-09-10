Amidst the ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the actor’s mother Asha Ranaut has expressed her gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for providing protection to her daughter.

Speaking to media Asha Ranaut said that despite the fact that their family were staunch Congress supports for decades and had no connections with the Bhartiya Janata Party, it was Home Minister Amit Shah who provided protection to her daughter. She would remain forever grateful to the Home Minister, for providing her daughter with the security cover, said Asha Ranaut.

Despite being associated with the Congress party, we did not get any support from them: Asha Ranaut

“We have from the beginning been associated with the Congress party, our grandfather, started his career with the Congress. Despite this, we did not get any support from them. Instead, HM Amit Shah came forward to help my daughter. Anything could have happened with her in Mumbai if the government had not provided security cover to my daughter, the actor’s mother said, furthering that she was proud of her daughter’s fight for the truth.

Kangana Ranaut thanked HM Amit Shah for providing her with Y+ security

Actress Kangana Ranaut had also taken to Twitter to thank Home Minister Amit Shah, for providing her with Y+ security cover after she spoke about the alleged drug use in Bollywood over the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Y+ category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.

Kangana in loggerheads with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government

Kangana has been in loggerheads with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajut in June. Besides ad-hominem attacks and threats of violence against Ranaut, even the state apparatus has been pushed into taking punitive action against the actor for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished her property in Mumbai, within just 24 hours of sticking a ‘stop work’ notice, in violation of an HC order that has prohibited such actions till September 30. Not to be deterred, the ‘Manikarnika’ star went on record warning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the move, stating that soon, his tyranny will come to an end.