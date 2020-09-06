The construction work of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is gaining momentum in Ayodhya. According to reports, machines have arrived to drill the ground for the base pillars. There will be 1,200 pillars with a depth of 200 feet to provide support to the structure. As per the final design, the temple will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land. The trust has deposited Rs 2.11 crore as development charges, maintenance fees, and labour cess to ADA. ADA has approved the site as religious/fair ground, orchard, spiritual ground, and tourist residence.

Ayodhya Development Authority in its board meeting om 2nd September 2020,has approved the final map of proposed structure of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. Documents related to approval were handed over to Trust office bearers by the officials of authority. pic.twitter.com/WzZFCGjmYm — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) September 4, 2020

Paperwork and permissions completed

After Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August, the trust started to complete paperwork related to ownership, site map, design, etc. On 29th August, the trust submitted a proposed map of the temple. They also submitted 4,000 pages of documents related to the temple to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). It contained the detailed plan of the site spread over 67 acres. The trust has already got approvals from fire and electricity departments and approval for earthquake resistant measures for the temple.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के ट्रस्टी डॉ अनिल मिश्र जी ने आज श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के मानचित्र व अन्य आवश्यक दस्तावेज़ स्वीकृति के लिये अयोध्या विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष व सचिव महोदय को सौंपे ताकि मानचित्र स्वीकृति पश्चात निर्माण कार्य प्रारम्भ हो सके। pic.twitter.com/oY7ffqDlfL — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 29, 2020

The temple will not fall under the restrictions by the Airports Authority of India as it is located 6.5 KM away from the airstrip in Ayodhya. As per the regulations, permission has to be sought by the Airport Authorities if a building is to be constructed in close premises to an airport. Similarly, as the temple is not in close proximity to three places with historical importance that are Mani Parvat, Kuber Parvat, and Sugreev Parvat, the trust does not have to take NOC from the Archaeological Department.

Temple will be able to accommodate over one lakh devotees

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a trust member, the temple will have space to accommodate over 1 lakh devotees. To avoid overcrowding in the temple, there will be four gates in three directions. Mahant Satyendra Das said in a statement to Sunday Express that several stones with names of essential temples would be put up at the temple entrance. There are 85 such stones, and three will remain in the temple.

Mahant said, “In the past, there were stones installed at the entrances of all the main temples and spots of religious importance. We have found around 85 such stones so far. Three of them marked as Sumitra Bhawan, Sita Rasoi and the Ram Janmabhoomi will be inside the temple. The Ram Janmabhoomi stone is the closest to the garbhgrih less than 100 metres, and we have not touched it. Removing that will change the whole look and meaning of the garbhgrih.”

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan took place on 5th August in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the Ram Mandir movement and saints. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India granted permission to construct Ram Mandir while putting an end to the decades-long fight over the disputed land in Ayodhya. A trust was formed by the government of India in February 2020 to manage Mandir construction.