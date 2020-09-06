Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees....
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan took place on 5th August in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the Ram Mandir movement and saints.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Mandir Map Approval
Final map of proposed structure of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir approved by ADA (Image Ram Mandir Trust Twitter ShriRamTeerth)
4

The construction work of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is gaining momentum in Ayodhya. According to reports, machines have arrived to drill the ground for the base pillars. There will be 1,200 pillars with a depth of 200 feet to provide support to the structure. As per the final design, the temple will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land. The trust has deposited Rs 2.11 crore as development charges, maintenance fees, and labour cess to ADA. ADA has approved the site as religious/fair ground, orchard, spiritual ground, and tourist residence.

Paperwork and permissions completed

After Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August, the trust started to complete paperwork related to ownership, site map, design, etc. On 29th August, the trust submitted a proposed map of the temple. They also submitted 4,000 pages of documents related to the temple to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). It contained the detailed plan of the site spread over 67 acres. The trust has already got approvals from fire and electricity departments and approval for earthquake resistant measures for the temple.

The temple will not fall under the restrictions by the Airports Authority of India as it is located 6.5 KM away from the airstrip in Ayodhya. As per the regulations, permission has to be sought by the Airport Authorities if a building is to be constructed in close premises to an airport. Similarly, as the temple is not in close proximity to three places with historical importance that are Mani Parvat, Kuber Parvat, and Sugreev Parvat, the trust does not have to take NOC from the Archaeological Department.

Temple will be able to accommodate over one lakh devotees

According to Kameshwar Chaupal, a trust member, the temple will have space to accommodate over 1 lakh devotees. To avoid overcrowding in the temple, there will be four gates in three directions. Mahant Satyendra Das said in a statement to Sunday Express that several stones with names of essential temples would be put up at the temple entrance. There are 85 such stones, and three will remain in the temple.

- Advertisement -

Mahant said, “In the past, there were stones installed at the entrances of all the main temples and spots of religious importance. We have found around 85 such stones so far. Three of them marked as Sumitra Bhawan, Sita Rasoi and the Ram Janmabhoomi will be inside the temple. The Ram Janmabhoomi stone is the closest to the garbhgrih less than 100 metres, and we have not touched it. Removing that will change the whole look and meaning of the garbhgrih.”

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan took place on 5th August in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the Ram Mandir movement and saints. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India granted permission to construct Ram Mandir while putting an end to the decades-long fight over the disputed land in Ayodhya. A trust was formed by the government of India in February 2020 to manage Mandir construction.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsram mandir construction updates, ram mandir updates
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.
Read more

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Final map of proposed design of Ram Mandir approved, to accommodate 1 lakh devotees. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per the final design, the Ram Mandir will be 161 feet tall, and the temple premises will cover 67 acres of the land.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: One accused Mustaquim Saifi arrested in Rahul Solanki murder case in Shiv Vihar

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Mustaquim Saifi for killing Rahul Solanki in Shiv Vihar adjoining the Rajdhani school during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital. A weapon has also been reportedly recovered from him.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer claims her interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is ‘consequence of love’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer refers to the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput as 'witch-hunt'
Read more
News Reports

Amid speculations of imminent arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB office for interrogation

OpIndia Staff -
Times Now has reported that Rhea may be arrested following the interrogation by NCB
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

ICMR allows ‘testing on-demand’, issues new advisory on Coronavirus testing. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Doing away with the previous advisory that only 'symptomatic' patients and contacts of infected individuals can get tested, ICMR, in a welcome move, has made testing open for all
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani documents certify Hizbul chief Salahuddin as a bonafide ISI official: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The revelation holds significance in light of the September review of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). India is making a strong case against the Islamic Republic for executing terror attacks in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,580FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com