Self-proclaimed Nehru fangirl Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday had yet another fangirl moment, this time for Akbar and the Mughals. After she woke up to the news that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has renamed the Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ghose had a complete meltdown on Twitter.

Hopless wilful misunderstanding of history by Hindutva netas burdened by inferiority complex. The Mughal period was a richly syncretic era in India, later Mughals were all born from Rajput mothers, Akbar’s admin systems even borrowed by British. “Ghulami” etc is balderdash pic.twitter.com/dLABOApjOe — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 16, 2020

Ghose claimed that the Mughals were born to Rajput mothers and the Mughal period in Indian history was a ‘richly syncretic era’. She claimed that the renaming of Mughal Museum is ‘hopless’ (sic) wilful misunderstanding of history by Hindutva netas who are burdened by their own inferiority complex.

Few minutes later, she again remembered the ‘greatness’ of Akbar and claimed that Akbar was truly secular and drank ‘Ganga water’ every day.

UP CM wants to rename Mughal Museum. Has be bothered to read about Akbar, The Great? Brilliant admin reforms, genius finance minister Todar Mal, stable government, foresight of Din-I -Ilahi, precursor to state secularism. Akbar even drank Ganga water every morn! A must read 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lUGtdbdnuE — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 16, 2020

Which is strange because Delhi and Agra amongst other places which were his residences, are both on the banks of river Yamuna and not Ganga. She also claims that he brought in ‘brilliant admin reforms’.

Ghose then goes on to wish that Netflix comes up with a series on the magnificent Mughals as each of the ‘Great Mughal’ is a saga unto himself.

Oh wow. Thanks for this. Will watch at leisure. In a more free and fair time, the Mughals should be a magnificently mounted @netflix series, each Great Mughal a saga unto himself https://t.co/zcRcNVb1Mu — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 16, 2020

And it appears like she managed to get some ‘leisure’ time as she soon shared the link to this BBC documentary on the ‘astonishing family of kings who ruled India for 200 years.

BBC documentary on the astonishing family of kings who ruled India for 200 years – The Great Mughals. Watch here : https://t.co/S5SwUtrmmF — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 16, 2020

“Great in bodily vigour & spiritual restlessness, Akbar was a seeker of truth, marked by startling and frequent humanity..a wise bee master whose grasp of administrative detail never slackened.. it was on Akbar’s original building that the British built ..” Philip Mason. #Akbar https://t.co/DAK4yYsNvD — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) September 16, 2020

And some more love for Akbar overflowed.

The last time Sagarika Ghose had a full fangirl moment, it was for Jawaharlal Nehru. Sagarika Ghose has quite a love for dynasties that have ruled India.

Akbar, the great

There have been numerous attempts at whitewashing the barbarism of the Mughals including forced religious conversion and while Akbar was perhaps most ‘secular’ of them all for marrying Hindu women, it was hardly out of love. He married these women for his own political gains. One has hardly to come across any of his children to these Hindu women who were raised as a Hindu. In fact, perhaps the most barbaric of them all, Aurangzeb, is his great grandson. You could read more on Akbar and Aurangzeb here and here.