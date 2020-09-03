Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home News Reports SIT to probe the alleged role of banned radical organisations like PFI and SIMI...
News Reports
Updated:

SIT to probe the alleged role of banned radical organisations like PFI and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad racket’ in Kanpur

IG Kanpur believes there is a large possibility that these Islamic outfit is trying to spread 'jihad' across the length and breadth of the state by providing financial assistance to this handful of organizations that are involved in such anti-national acts.

OpIndia Staff
PFI ans SIMI allegedly behind funding of Kanpur's Love Jihad racket
4

The Juhi Colony’s Shalini Yadav “Love Jihad” case threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”. The fixed pattern and the modus operandi of the perpetrators point to the fact that these youths are being trained to lure and brainwash Hindu girls by a particular syndicate, who have been operating with financial and logistical support form various Islamic organisations.

Following several such cases reported from different parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of ‘Love Jihad’ and forced conversion. The SIT, which have now come across at least 9 such cases of recent past, has now decided to broaden the scope of its investigation and probe the alleged role of the banned radical organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad’ racket in Kanpur.

PFI and SIMI notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities

Pertinently, the banned radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI are notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities. Last year in December, during the anti-CAA protests that had literally engulfed the entire country, an Intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed to some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI for being behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

Meanwhile, according to Inspector General (IG) Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, who set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police south Deepak Bhuker, to probe the matter, there is a large possibility that these Islamic outfit is trying to spread ‘jihad’ across the length and breadth of the state by providing financial assistance to a handful of organizations that are involved in such anti-national acts.

- Advertisement -

He has instructed the team to collect information about such organizations and such people from the mobile numbers of the accused.

The help of a special SWAT team has been sought by the SSP for carrying out surveillance in the Love Jihad cases. According to sources, the SIT is extracting records of more than one and a half dozen numbers to establish links. Apart from the accused, the numbers of their aides have also been extracted by the surveillance team for investigation. SSP Dr Preetinder Singh said that the special team has stepped up the investigation into the racket.

Recently, the Kanpur police have arrested two persons, identified as Mohsin Khan and Aamir, in Uttar Pradesh in a ‘love jihad’ case. After Mohsin Khan and Aamir were arrested on Sunday evening, IG Mohit Agarwal said that the SIT is drawing up a list of such cases, especially from the Juhi area, through mobile surveillance. Furthering that the SIT will soon find out if there is a gang or an outfit that is working in such matters, the IG said: “We are going to be strict in such cases”.

Bajrang Dal writes to yogi Adityanath

Yesterday, the Hindu outfit, Bajrang Dal, had also written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to take action against individuals involved in ‘love jihad’ and forced conversions. In a letter Atul Dwivedi, President and Ramji Tiwari, State Secretary, Bajrang Dal, suggested that a handful of Islamic organizations are spreading hatred towards the majority of Hindu society in India. They said that these organizations and individuals get involved in activities of love jihad and religious conversions with financial and logistical support form various Islamic organisations. Saying so, they urged the Uttar Pradesh CM to look into the matter at the earliest.

UP CM asks police to prepare a plan to stop incidents of ‘Love Jihad’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the state Home Department to prepare a plan to stop incidents of ‘love jihad’ and to see whether a new law is required.

Recent cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in Kanpur

Several love Jihad cases have emerged in Kanpur in the last few days. It started with the case of Shalini Yadav that was reported on 21st August. The case of Shalini Yadav started a domino effect, and other cases began to emerge. On 28th August, a case was reported in which Lucky Khan allegedly befriended a minor Hindu girl and took objectional photos to blackmail her. On 29th August, another case came in the light where a Hindu girl’s family claimed that Nafiz trapped their daughter and forcefully converted and married her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

SIT to probe the alleged role of banned radical organisations like PFI and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad racket’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of 'Love Jihad' and forced conversion
Read more
News Reports

Delhi-riots accused and JNU student Sharjeel Imam sent for 14-day judicial custody by Delhi court

OpIndia Staff -
Imam called the Indian Constitution a fascist document and called for cutting the North-eastern states from the rest of the country.
Read more
Crime

National Investigation Agency receives an email with death threat issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Reports Times Now

OpIndia Staff -
Following the letter issuing death threats to PM Narendra Modi, the security cover for the Prime Minister has been enhanced
Read more
News Reports

Author of the Delhi Riots 2020 book files criminal complaint against Bloomsbury, The Quint, Newslaundry and others, accuses them of criminal breach of trust...

OpIndia Staff -
Monika Arora filed a police complaint of criminal conspiracy against Bloomsbury India, The Quint, Newslaundry and others
Read more
News Reports

India Today tries to paint Sushant as mentally disturbed person based on leaked statement by the unethical therapist not medically licensed to make that...

OpIndia Staff -
India Today comes in Rhea Chakraborty's defence again, tries to paint Sushant Singh Rajput as mentally disturbed person
Read more
News Reports

Facebook will not accept new political ads in the last week before the US Presidential election, informs Mark Zuckerberg

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg put out a post today in relation to the upcoming Presidential elections in the United States
Read more
News Reports

‘If you support the cham**rs, we will kill you’: Muslim assailants target own community members for supporting Mewat’s Dalit boy Rahul

OpIndia Staff -
Hakimuddin, another witness in the case, has stated that the assailants are powerful and they had even barred the Muslims supporters of the Dalit family from praying in the local mosque during Ramzan.
Read more
Media

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s donations to public causes by auctions of gifts received by him exceed Rs 103 crores: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi, since his days as CM of Gujarat, has been auctioning the gifts and mementoes he receives and donating the money for various social causes.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,142FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com