The Juhi Colony’s Shalini Yadav “Love Jihad” case threw Kanpur in the spotlight, with it emerging as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”. The fixed pattern and the modus operandi of the perpetrators point to the fact that these youths are being trained to lure and brainwash Hindu girls by a particular syndicate, who have been operating with financial and logistical support form various Islamic organisations.

Following several such cases reported from different parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of ‘Love Jihad’ and forced conversion. The SIT, which have now come across at least 9 such cases of recent past, has now decided to broaden the scope of its investigation and probe the alleged role of the banned radical organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad’ racket in Kanpur.

PFI and SIMI notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities

Pertinently, the banned radical Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI are notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities. Last year in December, during the anti-CAA protests that had literally engulfed the entire country, an Intelligence report shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs had pointed to some ‘political parties’ and banned radical Islamist outfits like SIMI and PFI for being behind the violent protests in several places across the country.

Meanwhile, according to Inspector General (IG) Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, who set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police south Deepak Bhuker, to probe the matter, there is a large possibility that these Islamic outfit is trying to spread ‘jihad’ across the length and breadth of the state by providing financial assistance to a handful of organizations that are involved in such anti-national acts.

He has instructed the team to collect information about such organizations and such people from the mobile numbers of the accused.

The help of a special SWAT team has been sought by the SSP for carrying out surveillance in the Love Jihad cases. According to sources, the SIT is extracting records of more than one and a half dozen numbers to establish links. Apart from the accused, the numbers of their aides have also been extracted by the surveillance team for investigation. SSP Dr Preetinder Singh said that the special team has stepped up the investigation into the racket.

Recently, the Kanpur police have arrested two persons, identified as Mohsin Khan and Aamir, in Uttar Pradesh in a ‘love jihad’ case. After Mohsin Khan and Aamir were arrested on Sunday evening, IG Mohit Agarwal said that the SIT is drawing up a list of such cases, especially from the Juhi area, through mobile surveillance. Furthering that the SIT will soon find out if there is a gang or an outfit that is working in such matters, the IG said: “We are going to be strict in such cases”.

Bajrang Dal writes to yogi Adityanath

Yesterday, the Hindu outfit, Bajrang Dal, had also written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to take action against individuals involved in ‘love jihad’ and forced conversions. In a letter Atul Dwivedi, President and Ramji Tiwari, State Secretary, Bajrang Dal, suggested that a handful of Islamic organizations are spreading hatred towards the majority of Hindu society in India. They said that these organizations and individuals get involved in activities of love jihad and religious conversions with financial and logistical support form various Islamic organisations. Saying so, they urged the Uttar Pradesh CM to look into the matter at the earliest.

UP CM asks police to prepare a plan to stop incidents of ‘Love Jihad’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the state Home Department to prepare a plan to stop incidents of ‘love jihad’ and to see whether a new law is required.

Recent cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in Kanpur

Several love Jihad cases have emerged in Kanpur in the last few days. It started with the case of Shalini Yadav that was reported on 21st August. The case of Shalini Yadav started a domino effect, and other cases began to emerge. On 28th August, a case was reported in which Lucky Khan allegedly befriended a minor Hindu girl and took objectional photos to blackmail her. On 29th August, another case came in the light where a Hindu girl’s family claimed that Nafiz trapped their daughter and forcefully converted and married her.