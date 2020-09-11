Susarshan News said on Friday that a group of Muslims gathered outside the headquarters of the news organisation and attempted to forcefully enter its premises. It was also claimed that stones were pelted at the headquarters of Sudarshan News. One of them said that the person is from Ghaziabad.

Noida Police apparently reached the spot after 20 minutes. Sudarshan News claimed that slogans were also raised for its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke to get outside to, presumably, meet the protesters. Chavhanke said, “Fundamentalists have come to attack Sudarshan. Attack on security guards for preventing entry into the studio. Despite repeated requests to “Naved Khan”, head of the Sector 58 police station, Noida Police Has not installed a single policeman here.”

Sudarshan News had become embroiled in a huge controversy after it decided to air a report on what it called ‘UPSC Jihad’. On Thursday, it finally received a nod from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to broadcast their programme. The broadcast of the programme was earlier stayed by an order of the Delhi High Court. The order was passed on the petition of some students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in which it was alleged that the programme could incite hatred against Muslims.

Defending the right of the free press, Suresh Chavhanke had written to the Ministry of I&B, “You have received lacs of fake complaints against us in last 15 years but none of them could prove us guilty… Those who file such frivolous complaints have a long history… Take strict action against them for wasting your time, our time and for trying to tarnish the image of a 15-year old reliable news media organisation (Sudarshan News).”

He had said, “You had asked us about our promos on social media but this does not fall in the domain of your Ministry. We don’t know what has been sent to you. We stand by our promo… There are no unconstitutional or objectionable words in that promo.”