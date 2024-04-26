Friday, April 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: CBI recovers foreign weapons from Abu Taleb's house in Sandeshkhali, NSG called...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: CBI recovers foreign weapons from Abu Taleb’s house in Sandeshkhali, NSG called in to diffuse crude bombs

In a tweet posted by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, she said, "Amidst the recovery of arms in Sandeshkhali, the reign of fear perpetuated by Sheikh Sahajahan looms large.

OpIndia Staff
12

Amid the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found a large cache of arms and crude bombs in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of the State.

According to Republic TV, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was brought in after the discovery of the arms, armaments and explosives in Sandeshkhali.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the CBI had been conducting raids in Sandeshkhali since Friday (26th April) morning after learning that a locked house belonging to a local resident has stored arms, crude bombs etc.

The central agency also brought in equipments to dig the floor of the house.

Visuals shared on social media by Republic Bangla highlight recovery of large cache of weapons. According to the channel, crude bombs were recovered from under the land ahead of the upcoming elections in Sandeshkhali.

In a tweet posted by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, she said, “Amidst the recovery of arms in Sandeshkhali, the reign of fear perpetuated by Sheikh Sahajahan looms large. It’s time to dismantle the networks of terror and restore peace to the region. No more intimidation, no more violence.”

Citing sources, Republic Bangla also informed that the weapons, which also included imported ones, were recovered from the house of a man named Abu Taleb.

The investigative authorities are now probing whether the accused had stored Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the bunkers found at his house

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com