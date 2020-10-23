On Thursday, the legislative assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir observed the ‘Black Day’ in remembrance of Pakistan’s invasion in the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947.

During the event, the members of the legislative assembly stood in silence while the national anthem played in the background. The day was observed as a mark of protest against State-sponsored atrocities of Pakistan on the Kashmiris with the help of Pashtun tribal militia.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweeted, “This morning National Anthem in #Kashmir at the beginning of the event to mark 22nd October Black Day. This day in 1947 Pakistan attacked Kashmiris using Tribals to invade and loot Kashmiri locals. Later the Pakistani goons were sent packing by Indian Army.”

Pakistan’s ‘Operation Gulmarg’ against the people of Jammu and Kashmir

Soon after the independence, the Pakistani Army prepared a plan called ‘Operation Gulmarg‘ and put it into action. According to the plan, 20 Lashkars (tribal militias), each consisting of 1000 Pashtun tribals, were to recruited from various Pashtun tribes, and armed at the brigade headquarters at Bannu, Wanna, Peshawar, Kohat, Thall and Nowshera by the first week of September.

Simultaneously, Maj. Gen. Akbar Khan, who was entrusted with the operation, devised a plan to make the Kashmir rebellion appear like a revolt waged by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against their non-Muslim rulers. The aim here was to take the cover of civilian unrest for the impending military action. The invading tribal groups had no regard for anyone. They ran riot, leaving chaos, destruction and killings in their wake. They even raped nuns, who were performing their duties at St. Joseph Hospital and schools in Baramulla.

As Pashtun tribesmen and Pakistani regular army soldiers were busy looting Kashmiris in Baramulla, defiling their women and vandalising the properties, Maharaja Hari Singh sought an intervention from India to stop the devastation, which was contingent upon his signing of Instrument of Accession.