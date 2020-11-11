Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Pro-Beijing administration in Hong Kong disqualifies four pro-democracy legislators, other lawmakers threaten to resign

Reportedly, the new resolution was brought by Beijing through China-backed Hong Kong Chief executive Carrie Lam, who wanted the four lawmakers to be gone immediately as the term of the current legislation was extended for one year until 2021

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers threatens to quit following removal of pro-democracy lawmakers/ Image Source: AP News
The Communist Party of China has continued to trample pro-democratic voices in Hong Kong after they forced their proxy administration in Hong Kong to disqualify four lawmakers on Wednesday citing a threat to national security.

According to the reports, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee after holding a series of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday passed a resolution to disqualify those who support the city’s independence or refuse to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city.

The Standing Committee has removed the four lawmakers accusing them of committing acts that threaten national security and asking external forces to interfere in the city’s affairs.

Following the arbitrary disqualification of four pro-democracy lawmakers, several lawmakers have also warned against the disqualification saying that they would resign if the Hong Kong government does not reconsider their decision. The four lawmakers disqualified lawmakers are Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung.

“In terms of legality and constitutionality, obviously from our point of view this is clearly in breach of basic law and our rights to participate in public affairs, and a failure to observe due process,” said Kwok.

Reportedly, the new resolution was brought by Beijing through China-backed Hong Kong Chief executive Carrie Lam, who wanted the four lawmakers to be gone immediately as the term of the current legislation was extended for one year until 2021. The latest resolution comes nearly four months after the draconian National Security Law was passed by Beijing, which allowed them to prosecute anybody demanding separation from China.  

