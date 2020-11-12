Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government will soon collapse on its own. He further added that BJP is not actively working for a change of guard in the state but will provide an alternative option if the situation arises.

Fadnavis served as the poll in-charge of BJP for Bihar elections. While talking to ANI on the impact of Bihar Assembly polls on Maharashtra, he said, “If we talk about this in the context of Maharashtra, it has raised our confidence. Jahan tak satta parivartan ka sawal hai, hum uspar nazar gadaye nahi baithe hain (As far as change of power in Maharashtra is concerned, we are not eyeing power in the state). This Maharashtra government will collapse one day on its own.”

BJP’s priority is farmers, not power

He further added that such a government could not continue for long. When the present state government will fail, BJP will provide an alternative government. However, it is not their priority at the moment. “There is an unprecedented agrarian crisis in Maharashtra. Farmers are worried. The government has not provided financial assistance to them. Being an opposition party, we are with farmers and questioning the government.”

Fadnavis said that the Bihar elections results would impact the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 and on national politics. “This will impact national politics and in Bengal as well. We can see the wind of change in Bengal. After elections in Bengal, BJP will also form the government there,” he said.

Uddhav government will not last four years: State BJP chief

On Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil also said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government would not last another four years. He said, “though we don’t mind sitting in opposition, the current government will fall soon. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is completing one year in November.

Patil said BJP would not do anything to topple the government. He said, “We are ready to sit in opposition and work as the main opposition party for the next four years, but this government will not last for four years.” He further added that a girl was raped and murdered in Parola tehsil of Jalgaon district. “The Hathras incident (in Uttar Pradesh) was unfortunate, but will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come and meet the victim’s family here like they went to Hathras?” He said that the people of Maharashtra want this government to go considering atrocities against the women.

Uddhav government in Maharashtra

The Uddhav government has been embroiled in controversy over its dubious handling of issues. The brutal Palghar lynchings, where police officials were caught on camera handing over the helpless sadhus to a murderous mob and standing as mute spectators while the mob beat them to death, had created a furore over the country. The state machinery has been criticised over its handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the way it went after anyone who had raised voices, from actress Kangana Ranaut to Arnab Goswami. The state government, ignoring the rising coronavirus cases and financial crisis, has been spending its resources upon carrying out the personal vendetta of political leaders.

Even individual dissenters, who dared to criticise the government, like Sameet Thakkar, Sunaina Holey and others, have been hounded by the state machinery under the MVA government.

15 years of pro-incumbency

Fadnavis said the elections in Bihar were of pro-incumbency. Nitish Kumar’s right image and people’s trust in PM Modi helped NDA winning the elections. “Even when they (LJP) were not with us, we secured a clear majority. We are happy that our alliance is forming the government.” NDA secured 125 out of 243 assembly constituencies. BJP won 74 seats, JD(U) 43, VIP 4, and HAM 4. Opposition only managed to grab 110 seats, with RJD winning 75 out of them, and Congress grabbed only 19 while Left won 16 seats.