Wednesday, November 11, 2020
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Social media user Sameet Thakkar, arrested for making critical remarks against Thackerays, sent to police custody till November 13th

Sameet Thakkar was arrested on October 24 for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Sameet Thakkar has been ordered police custody till November 13th
Aditya Thackeray(L) and Sameet Thakkar(R)
Arrested for his critical remarks for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Maharashtra Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, social media user Sameet Thakkar has been sent to police custody till November 13th in connection with the BKC cyber matter.

It is pertinent to note here the courts are observing holidays from November 13 to 15. This means Sameet will have to spend this year’s Diwali in jail and the prospect of the court hearing his bail application is only possible after the holidays are over, i.e November 16th.

The current development came after Thakkar’s bail application was rejected on Monday this week. He was re-arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court in Girgaon. Mumbai Police had rearrested Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail on November 2. 

Sameet Thakkar arrested for critical remarks against Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray

Thakkar was arrested in Nagpur on October 24 after multiple FIRs were registered against him in Nagpur and Mumbai for his remarks where he has allegedly referred to the Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray as “baby penguin”.

On 2nd July, two FIRs were registered against Sameer in Nagpur and at VP Road police station, Mumbai. He was accused of posting objectionable content against CM Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Nitin Raut. On 1st and 30th June, he posted against Thackerays, while on 1st July he had posted a tweet against Raut.

Sameet Thakkar led to court with his hands tied with a rope and face covered with a black cloth

Earlier last week, an unsettling video of Sameet with his hands being tied with a rope and his face covered with a black cloth, led by police officials had surfaced on the internet. The video was from October 30, when Sameet was being taken to the court which extended his police custody till November 2. In the video, it could be seen that a man with a black cloth wrapped around his head was being led by a man with a rope. The video was captured from a distance and there are policemen clearly visible. Sneha Singhvi, the person who shared the video on Twitter, confirmed to us that the man with a black face cover was indeed Sameet Thakkar. 

On November 2, moments after Nagpur Court granted Sameet bail, Mumbai VP Road police arrested him from the court premises and took him to Mumbai. Sameet’s brother, Rishi alleged that his brother has been arrested by a well-thought-out conspiracy. He said multiple FIRs were registered against Sameet, so if he manages to get bail in one, he could be arrested on the basis of another FIR.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

