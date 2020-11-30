Monday, November 30, 2020
Home News Reports As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

From issuing various clarifications to making several attempts to hold talks with agitating 'farmers', the Central government have made various attempts to bring a peaceful resolution. However, the 'protestors' don't appear willing.

OpIndia Staff
Farmers Protests
Union Government has tried several times to talk to the farmers in the last two months but farmers rejected the offer (Image: India Today)
21

On September 22, the Parliament passed three agriculture laws named Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bills were introduced in the Parliament to replace the ordinances passed by the cabinet in the first week of June this year. From day one, the farmers in northern states, specifically in Punjab, are agitating against the new laws. They have blocked railway tracks demanding that the government must revoke the new laws.

The ‘Rail Roko’ protests by the farmers have caused a shortage of commodities, especially coal, in the state, forcing the Congress-led Punjab to buy electricity from other states at a higher price. These laws have led to the departure of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from NDA, followed by the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the post of Union Minister. The separation of the two-decades-old allies BJP and SAD has resulted in an announcement by the BJP that it will contest all 117 seats in the next assembly elections in Punjab.

The misinformation about MSP

The government of India has a provision of Minimum Selling Price (MSP) that defines the minimum price at which the government procures the agricultural produce. Since the bills were passed, opposition parties along with certain media houses and personalities resorted to spreading misinformation regarding the same. They claimed that with these new laws, the government of India is trying to go away with the MSP.

Punjab is among the top producers of wheat and paddy, the two main crops among several others that the government of India procures from the farmers under MSP. The misconception that the government will fade out MSP with these two laws has caused a stir in the Congress-led state. Captain Amrinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab is supporting the farmers from Punjab while fuelling the misinformation about the laws. The state has already tabled a resolution to oppose center’s agriculture laws.

Attempts by the government to clear the air

As the misinformation started to grow, the government immediately came into action. Several Union Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward to tell the farmers that MSP is not going anywhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on several occasions, refuted the claims made by the opposition. On September 20, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused that the government is fading out MSP, PM Modi said that the arrangement of MSP would continue. “I have said it before, I’m saying it again. MSP system will continue. Government will continue to procure agriculture produce. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

In the September 27 episode of Mann Ki Baat, he shared the benefits of Agriculture reforms and how it will help farmers increase income. On September 29, during his address at the inauguration ceremony of Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand, he said people are misleading the farmers about MSP. “There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere,” he said.

On September 23, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave an interview to ANI in which he said that the government would continue to procure products from the farmers. When he was asked that there are concerns that corporate will exploit farmers, he said that bills passed give MSP guarantee at the time of sowing a crop. Also, as per the law, the contract between the corporate and the farmer will only be for the product and not for the land. This is another misconception being spread about the laws that the farmers’ land will be at stake.

On September 23, while answering the questions on MSP, Textile Minister Smriti Irani said that the government is committed to implementing the Swaminathan Commission Report. By the time bills were passed, the MSP was already announced for 2020-21 in the parliament.

Threats to hold Delhi at ransom

There are videos of farmer union leaders floating on social media where they threaten to hold Delhi at ransom. The President of Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) had said that they would block the five entry points to Delhi and continue their ‘protest’. “We’ve decided that we’ll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it’s an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they’ll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park”, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab).

In fact, protesting ‘farmers’ have now claimed that they are carrying ration worth four months with them to Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government has also extended support to the agitating ‘farmers’ in a bid to score a few brownie points.

Why isn’t central govt holding talks with farmers

Amid all the drama that has erupted in Delhi, people have started questioning the government’s intentions. Some are alleging that the government is not interested in listening to the farmers, while others say that the government is suppressing the farmers’ voice. Many also claim that the Central government has not made any effort to reach out to the farmers. However, in reality, the government of India has been trying to have a conversation with the farmers since the beginning.

On October 7, several farmers’ unions rejected the invitation to hold a meeting on October 8 by a secretary-rank officer of the Union Agriculture Department. They said that an officer has no position to tell them if the laws are beneficial for them or not.

On October 7, the farmers rejected Government’s invite to hold meeting over the laws

On October 12, the Center again invited the farmers’ unions to talk hold a meeting on October 14 at the ministry in Delhi. The offer was also rejected by the farmers stating they will only speak to a Union Minister.

The farmers again rejected the offer to hold meeting on October 14 saying they want a Union Minister to hold the meeting

On November 10, the Center obliged their request and asked the farmers to come and meet Agriculture Minister and Railway Minister on November 13. The offer was again rejected by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), stating they want an invitation for farmers from pan India as the protests are not subjected to Punjab alone.

On November 10, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal asked Punjab farmers’ unions to come for a meeting

This is when the Punjab farmers were indulging in blocking railway lines in Punjab.

The offer was rejected as the Punjab farmers’ union said the government only invited them and not farmers from other states

The government of India again gave time to the farmers’ bodies to have a conversation with the government on December 3, but the farmers started to march to Delhi much before the set date.

They are demanding that the government talks to them before December 3. Despite the blackmail, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government is ready to talk to the farmers, but they have to move to the allotted space at Burari ground. However, the farmers rejected the offer claiming that they have confirmed information that Burari ground is an open jail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmers protest delhi, farmer's protests, punjab farmers protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.
Read more
Opinions

With an information overdose on social media and deluge of OTT platforms, it is time to be digitally ‘Atmanirbhar’

Priyank P -
Getting 'cancelled' or ostracized on social media may seem harmless, but as these technologies weave themselves tighter into our day to day lives, the impacts of such cancellations can be far-reaching.
Read more

His family called our children ‘illegitimate’ because I didn’t convert to Islam’: Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Wajid Khan's wife has stated to Times of India that the late music composer's family never accepted her wedding under the Special Marriages Act because she had refused to convert to Islam.

7 March 1990: When Khalistani Sikh extremists killed 22 Hindus and ruined dozens of families

Opinions Anurag -
Abohar is a town in Fazilka, Punjab, near the India-Pakistan border.

Farmer thanks PM Modi for mentioning him during Mann Ki Baat, narrates how the passage of Farm Bills helped him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech came just as the issue has been raked up once again as ‘farmers’ from Punjab and Haryana have marched towards Delhi to protest against the farm bills.

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
World

As Iran vows to avenge their nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh’s murder, read how 62-member squad planned and carried out his assassination

OpIndia Staff -
The killing of Fakhrizadeh is the latest in the serious high-profile assassinations of people belonging to Iranian regime since the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

As Punjab ‘farmers’ hold the national capital hostage, here is how the central govt was snubbed every time they tried to reach out

OpIndia Staff -
From Prime Minister's national radio address to Home Minister's appeal, the central government has made various attempts to speak to the agitating 'farmers' from Punjab.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: 2 years after she lost her baby after CPI(M) leader kicked her stomach, Jyotsna Jose to contest panchayat elections on BJP ticket

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala will hold local body elections on December 8, 10 and 12. The results will be declared on December 16.
Read more
Opinions

With an information overdose on social media and deluge of OTT platforms, it is time to be digitally ‘Atmanirbhar’

Priyank P -
Getting 'cancelled' or ostracized on social media may seem harmless, but as these technologies weave themselves tighter into our day to day lives, the impacts of such cancellations can be far-reaching.
Read more
News Reports

His family called our children ‘illegitimate’ because I didn’t convert to Islam’: Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Wajid Khan's wife has stated to Times of India that the late music composer's family never accepted her wedding under the Special Marriages Act because she had refused to convert to Islam.
Read more
Opinions

7 March 1990: When Khalistani Sikh extremists killed 22 Hindus and ruined dozens of families

Anurag -
Abohar is a town in Fazilka, Punjab, near the India-Pakistan border.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer thanks PM Modi for mentioning him during Mann Ki Baat, narrates how the passage of Farm Bills helped him

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech came just as the issue has been raked up once again as ‘farmers’ from Punjab and Haryana have marched towards Delhi to protest against the farm bills.
Read more
News Reports

Rebellion inside Rahul’s Congress grows, Anand Sharma defies party line, hails PM Modi for visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Congress criticised PM Modi's visit to Coronavirus vaccine hubs, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has defied the party line
Read more
News Reports

From support for zamindars to ‘protest will help overthrow Modi govt’: A saga of clueless people at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
A series of interview of protestors by the team of Know the Nation reveals how many of these protestors are completely clueless about why they are there
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

President of farmer organisation says they will block all five entry points to Delhi because Burari park is an ‘open jail’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers protesting against the Modi government over new farm laws have rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal for a discussion on their grievances.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,013FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com