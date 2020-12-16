Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Mumbai based actor Salman Jaffery arrested for looting people by posing as a police officer

Salman Jaffery used to fly to north Indian cities such as Dehradun, Chandigarh and other cities where he would pose himself as a police officer and steal ornaments and valuables from people

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police arrests Bollywood actor Salman Jaffery for cheating people
Salman Jaffery with Ajaz Khan
4

Bollywood actor Salman Jaffery has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai for allegedly cheating people by posing himself as a police officer.

According to police officials privy to the details of the case, the accused used to fly to north Indian cities such as Dehradun and Chandigarh and other cities to commit a crime and later fly back to Mumbai.

Salman Jaffery posed as policemen to steal an elderly woman’s jewellery in Dehradun

The incident came to light after an elderly woman from Dehradun filed a complaint with Dehradun police of robbery and cheating. She had alleged that a man posing to be a police officer had robbed her of her jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh. A case was registered at Patel Nagar police station in Dehradun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating.

The 64-year-old woman alleged that when she was on her way back home from the temple, the accused Salman accosted her and portrayed himself as a police officer. On the pretext of patting her down, the accused made her remove all her jewellery and packed it in a newspaper. He subsequently gave stones wrapped in newspaper in place of her jewellery and fled from the place.

Mumbai police nabbed Jaffrey based on Dehradun police information

Soon thereafter, Dehradun Police launched an investigation based on the complaint. Based on technical information, they found Salman Jaffery to be a resident of Oshiwara, Mumbai. The Dehradun Police then contacted the Mumbai Police and informed them about the complaint filed against Jaffery with them. The Crime Branch officials of Mumbai Police nabbed the 40-year-old Bollywood actor on Monday evening.

During his interrogation, the accused has reportedly admitted of committing cheating. After the police took Salman into custody, a thorough investigation revealed that he was a TV actor. The actor has featured in Television serials like ‘Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji’, ‘Savdhan India’ and acted in the movie ‘Gulamkai and Bahanchor’.

