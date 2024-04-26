Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the masses in the Malda region of West Bengal saying that he was feeling overwhelmed by the love and support extended to him by the voters of Bengal. “Aapka prem mere sar aankhon par…” said the Prime Minister during his rally in Malda as people loudly cheered ‘Modi-Modi’.

“You people are showering so much love that I think I have a deep-rooted connection with you all and West Bengal. As if I were born here in my past life or I will take birth here in my coming life, as the child of a Bengali mother. You people have gathered here in huge numbers and many are suffering due to heat and the crowd, but are still standing strong behind me. I feel overwhelmed,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: "Aapka prem mere sar aankhon par…" says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Malda as people loudly cheer 'Modi-Modi'. pic.twitter.com/Ssy02uCEZh — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

During the address, PM took a jibe at the TMC and the Congress party saying that they both cared very little for the betterment of the country and its citizens. He said that in an attempt to appease the minority community, both parties were snatching the rights of Dalits and OBCs.

“TMC and Congress are just pretending to be in a conflict in the state, but the truth is, the character and ideology of both these parties is the same. Appeasement is the common thing between TMC and Congress, for which they can do anything and everything. They want to revoke each and every decision taken by us for the safety of our country. INDI alliance wants to revoke Article 370, TMC says it will abolish CAA… Many beneficiaries of the CAA include Dalits. For the sake of appeasement, TMC and Congress want to reject them,” he said.

Further, he said that the Congress party will continue to loot the people even after their deaths. “Congress has declared it will investigate all assets of the poor people. They have brought an X-ray machine from abroad and will conduct an X-ray of everyone in the country… They want to seize all assets, including jewelry and property, and give a part of it to their vote bank. But TMC did not speak a word against it and is supporting it by staying quiet… TMC settles illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the state by giving them your lands, and Congress is talking about giving away your wealth to this vote bank… Congress’ loot will continue ‘Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi’,” he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in North Malda, PM Narendra Modi says, "TMC and Congress are just pretending to be in a conflict in the state, but the truth is, character and ideology of both these parties is the same. Appeasement is the common thing between TMC… pic.twitter.com/O8uO4ANhVa — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

PM Modi meanwhile also said that the BJP intends to work for the farmers of Malda who grow the best Makhanas and mangoes. “We say that the mangoes and ‘makhana’ produced by the farmers of Malda is world famous. The income of these farmers should increase, for which, we will set up a food processing industry. TMC demands their share in that also,” he said.

“Nothing can happen in Bengal without corruption. They did not even spare farmers… TMC has regularly played with the future of Bengal’s youth… 26000 families were left jobless, along with the burden of loans they had taken to pay TMC to secure those jobs,” he added.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in North Malda, PM Narendra Modi says, "Nothing can happen in Bengal without corruption. They did not even spare farmers… TMC has regularly played with the future of Bengal's youth… 26000 families were left jobless, along with… pic.twitter.com/2T2s79E7SB — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

He further also said that the state of West Bengal had now become only the center of scams and corruption. “There was a time when Bengal was the driver of India’s development. Be it social reforms, scientific advancements, philosophical advancements, spiritual advancements, and even sacrificing life for the country. There was no sphere of life that was not led by Bengal. But first the Left, and then TMC rule, sabotaged the greatness and respect of this state and even stopped development. Under the rule of TMC, only one thing prevails in Bengal, which is thousands of crores of scams,” he stated.

General elections in India began on 19 April and will continue until 1 June 2024. The voting has been planned to happen in seven phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 4 June 2024.