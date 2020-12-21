Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

Monday, December 21, 2020
OpIndia Staff
Prabhu
Prabhu, boyfriend of Ashwini (Image: TOI)
2

A twisted story of a ‘kinky’ boyfriend and her girlfriend’s attempts to impress him have come to light in Bengaluru. As per the reports, 25-years-old Ashwini filmed the inmates to impress her 35-years-old boyfriend, Prabhu. Ashwini revealed this information during questioning after her arrest. She said that she was filming the inmates to make sure her boyfriend agrees to marry her.

Ashwini, a staff nurse at a private hospital, and Prabhu, her boyfriend, are now in police custody. Ashwini was arrested by police on December 5 after the security guards at the hostel found her mobile phone capturing a video of a woman in the bathroom. During the initial investigation, it was found that there were several nude videos of other colleagues in Ashwini’s mobile, which she had shared with Prabhu. Ashwini claimed that she had no idea for what purpose Prabhu used the videos.

D Devaraj, the deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield), said that it is a serious situation. “We had to act fast and find out if the videos were uploaded on social media platforms or were recorded to blackmail the women who had no idea they had been filmed.”

Police acted swiftly after learning about Prabhu

When Ashwini revealed what she did with the videos, the police acted swiftly and picked up Prabhu from Tamil Nadu. Police have confiscated the mobile phones and memory cards of both accused. As per the police, Prabhu had not circulated the videos further. Devaraj said, “Ashwini, from Tamil Nadu, is a divorcee. She wanted to marry Prabhu and recorded the videos on his demand to impress him,” Devaraj added. Police have booked Prabhu with allegedly abetting Ashwini to record the videos. The duo was sent to central prison after registering a case under IPC Section 354C (voyeurism). Initially police believed that she sent the videos to Prabhu to sell them.

Love affair that started with a ‘Wrong Number’

Ashwini and Prabhu came in contact in 2017 after he dialed the wrong number and ended up talking to Ashwini. They soon became friends, and later Ashwini showed interest in getting married. Prabhu initially agreed by later started avoiding after he learnt that Ashwini was a divorcee.

Police said that that was when Ashwini told Prabhu that she was willing to do anything for him. Prabhu told her to record of video of her colleague while bathing and send it to him. As time passed by, he started demanding similar videos. In his statement, Prabhu said that he derived voyeuristic pleasure while watching the videos and later deleted them.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

